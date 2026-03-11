Redefining Refuge

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Redefining Refuge

About this raffle

MEGAN MORONEY in TAMPA

$100 for each chance to win
$100

Calling all country-loving mamas and mini besties…


We are raffling off 4 Suite Tickets to see Megan Moroney live in Tampa! 🫶


Think:

✨ Private suite seating

✨ Food + beverages included

✨ The perfect girls’ night (or mama + daughter concert memory!)


If you have a little one who already knows every word to “Tennessee Orange” or you’ve been dying to see Megan live yourself… this one is for you. 🤠


🎟 Raffle Tickets: $100 each

🎟 Buy as many as you’d like!

💫 Prize Value: approximately $1,500


One lucky winner will walk away with an unforgettable concert experience.


Because let’s be honest… a little Megan Moroney and a suite full of snacks sounds like a pretty perfect night. 💫


All proceeds support the children and families served by Redefining Refuge. 🦋

Buy as many raffle tickets as you would like.

Winner will be randomly selected live at the Mommy & Me High Tea on May 3rd (you do NOT have to be present to win)

Sales benefit Redefining Refuge in fighting for children ages 9-17 who have been commercially and sexually exploited by means of Human Trafficking.

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