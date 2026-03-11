MEGAN MORONEY in TAMPA

Calling all country-loving mamas and mini besties…





We are raffling off 4 Suite Tickets to see Megan Moroney live in Tampa! 🫶





Think:

✨ Private suite seating

✨ Food + beverages included

✨ The perfect girls’ night (or mama + daughter concert memory!)





If you have a little one who already knows every word to “Tennessee Orange” or you’ve been dying to see Megan live yourself… this one is for you. 🤠





🎟 Raffle Tickets: $100 each

🎟 Buy as many as you’d like!

💫 Prize Value: approximately $1,500





One lucky winner will walk away with an unforgettable concert experience.





Because let’s be honest… a little Megan Moroney and a suite full of snacks sounds like a pretty perfect night. 💫





All proceeds support the children and families served by Redefining Refuge. 🦋

Buy as many raffle tickets as you would like.



Winner will be randomly selected live at the Mommy & Me High Tea on May 3rd (you do NOT have to be present to win)



Sales benefit Redefining Refuge in fighting for children ages 9-17 who have been commercially and sexually exploited by means of Human Trafficking.