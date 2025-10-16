Megan's Legacy Foundation for Off-Road Safety Awareness Live Auction

LED Hyper bright solid color whips. Lite weight Carbon Fiber ProLock™ positive pressure QUICK RELEASE base; No magnet, No air chuck! New positive pressure base provides security, sand/debris resistance, and peace of mind both on the trail or in the dunes.

100% COMPLETELY PLUG-N-PLAY for easy installation on all UTVs. All RLB Whips come with high-quality Deutsche connectors that plug directly into our compatible pigtails. No more wire cutting or crimping required. Pigtails are available for all make and model UTVs; Polaris, Can Am, Kawasaki, Textron, Talon, Yamaha, Speed and Universal for all other cars.





Value: $215.00

Donated By: RLB Motorsports David Devlin