Megan's Legacy Foundation for Off-Road Safety Awareness Live Auction

Iron Door 5460 Split Mountain Road, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Starting bid
The Vision Flow UTV 351 15x6 +26 is a 15-inch diameter, 6-inch wide UTV wheel with a 26mm (or +26) offset, designed for durability and style. It features a satin black or machined finish, a 5x114.3 bolt pattern (also called 5x4.5), and a load rating of 1300 lbs. The 351 Flow UTV model is built by Vision Wheel for trucks, SUVs, and UTVs
Value $595.96 Set of 4
Donated by: Thomas Ventrone
Starting bid
A total $1,064.00 Value
Donated by Cosmetic Laser Dermatology
For
Starting bid
One IPL for the face, 64 units of BOTOX &
UltraClear 3D Miracle Laser
(a total $2,500.00 value)
Donated by Dr. Loyal of Cosmetic Laser Dermatology
For Megan’s Legacy Foundation 2025
Starting bid
The Pro Armor Side View Mirrors with a 2-inch clamp are durable, stylish, and fully adjustable side-by-side (SXS) mirrors designed for enhanced visibility and safety. They feature a breakaway design to prevent damage from impacts, a strong yet lightweight polymer housing with an aluminum bezel, and universal fitment for 2-inch diameter tubing. These mirrors are fully adjustable for increased maneuverability and may have interchangeable bezels for customization.
Value $250.00
Donated by: Aaron Wallace
Pro Armor
Starting bid
The Pro Armor Side View Mirrors with a 1.5-inch clamp are durable, stylish, and fully adjustable side-by-side (SXS) mirrors designed for enhanced visibility and safety. They feature a breakaway design to prevent damage from impacts, a strong yet lightweight polymer housing with an aluminum bezel, and universal fitment for 2-inch diameter tubing. These mirrors are fully adjustable for increased maneuverability and may have interchangeable bezels for customization.
Value $250.00
Donated by: Aaron Wallace
Pro Armor
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Bravo View OVR-121WFM, car overhead monitor system.
Starting bid
LED Hyper bright solid color whips. Lite weight Carbon Fiber ProLock™ positive pressure QUICK RELEASE base; No magnet, No air chuck! New positive pressure base provides security, sand/debris resistance, and peace of mind both on the trail or in the dunes.
100% COMPLETELY PLUG-N-PLAY for easy installation on all UTVs. All RLB Whips come with high-quality Deutsche connectors that plug directly into our compatible pigtails. No more wire cutting or crimping required. Pigtails are available for all make and model UTVs; Polaris, Can Am, Kawasaki, Textron, Talon, Yamaha, Speed and Universal for all other cars.
Value: $215.00
Donated By: RLB Motorsports David Devlin
Starting bid
Starting bid
“One Hour of Radio with Dave Stall” Promote your business or sport.
Get a tour of KCBQ AM 1170.
Donated by : Dave Stall
Value: Priceless!!!
Starting bid
Starting bid
$250.00 towards the purchase of Tires and/or Wheels. Certificate can also be applied towards labor. - Any unused portion may not be exchanged for cash or any other products. Mounting, balancing, valves, and taxes included. Additional goods (i.e. certificates, accessories) not included. Certificate may be used at any Discount Tire/ America's Tire Locations.
Starting bid
