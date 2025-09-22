United Way Of Brazoria County

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United Way Of Brazoria County

About this event

Sales closed

MEGlobal Auction

DeWalt 5" Random Orbit Sander (20V) item
DeWalt 5" Random Orbit Sander (20V)
$25

Starting bid

DeWalt Oribit Sander
Donated by: JVIC

5 Hour Beachfront Fishing Charter item
5 Hour Beachfront Fishing Charter
$100

Starting bid

5 Hour Beachfront Fishing Charter with Oilfield Outkasts Charters (Up to 4 People)
Donated by: QuinCannon Associates

Round of Golf @ The Wilderness item
Round of Golf @ The Wilderness
$50

Starting bid

Round of golf for 4 at The Wilderness, Lake Jackson Course includes a dozen Titlist golf balls
Donated by: HUNTERONSITE

Houston Texans NFL Game - Nov. 10, 2024 item
Houston Texans NFL Game - Nov. 10, 2024
$100

Starting bid

Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions - Nov. 10, 2024
4 Tickets + Parking Pass
Donated by: Clarksons Shipping Services USA

BBQ Gift Basket item
BBQ Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

BBQ Gift Basket - Assorted Rubs, BBQ Sauces & Spices
Donated by: EC Refrigeration

Farm Fresh: Egg A Day for A Year item
Farm Fresh: Egg A Day for A Year
$25

Starting bid

Price's Chicken Coop - Egg A Day for A Year
18 Pack of eggs to be delivered the First & Third Week of the Month
(November 2024 - October 2025)
Donated By: Jason Price

Reserved Parking @ Oyster Creek Site item
Reserved Parking @ Oyster Creek Site
$10

Starting bid

Reserved Parking @ Oyster Creek Site for 1 year at spot closest to security
Donated by: MEGlobal

Magellan 75 QT IceBox /w Lew's Mach Fishing Pole item
Magellan 75 QT IceBox /w Lew's Mach Fishing Pole
$25

Starting bid

Magellan 75 QT IceBox /w Lew's Mach Fishing Pole
Donated by: Evoqua

75 QT Ice Box
Dual Opening Lid
Pressure Realease Valve
Built in SS opener on cooler wall
Heavy Duty Construction with thick insulation for superior ice rentention
Stainless Steel locking system for added security

Lew's Mach 1 Spinning Cambo Fishing Pole
Reel Features - Grapthite frame and sideplate, C40 carbon skeletal rotor, Oversized multi-disc drag system, 10 bearing system
Rod Features - IM8 graphite blank, Winn dri-Tac grip w/ EVA butt, Stainless steel guides w/ aluminum oxide inserts, Patented ""No Foul"" hook keeper

Ice Chest & Liquor item
Ice Chest & Liquor
$50

Starting bid

Kodi 50Qt. Ice Chest with Liquor
(Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Absolut Peach, Woodhaven Moscato, Tito's Vodka, Rio Grande, Apero, Curzan, Stones & Bones, Pitu Cachaca, Redwood Empire, Amaretto, Tisdale, Bombay Sapphire, Margarita Mix, Lamarca Proesecco, Blue Chair Bay Spiced Rum, Bloody Mary Mix & Club Soda)
Donated by: MEGlobal

Husky Tool Box on wheels item
Husky Tool Box on wheels
$50

Starting bid

Husky Tool Box on wheels - 10 Drawers
Donated by: MEGlobal

Igloo Ice Chest 25qt w/ Mach Pro Baitcast Combo item
Igloo Ice Chest 25qt w/ Mach Pro Baitcast Combo
$50

Starting bid

Lew's Mach Pro Baitcast Combo w/ Igloo Ice Chest - Hard Cooler, 25qt, Holds 38 cans, Blow-molded construction for durability, Thick 1.5-inch foam-insulated walls and insulated lid keeps ice frozen for hours, UV inhibitors protect from sun damage, Lid features a locking plate and a leak-resistant gasket to keep contents secure (lock sold separately), Self-draining cup holders in lid keep your drinks within reach and drain off the condensation

Donated by: Team Industrial

Jimmy Custom Hot Rods Fishing Pole item
Jimmy Custom Hot Rods Fishing Pole
$25

Starting bid

Jimmy Custom Hot Rods Fishing Pole
Donated by: Evergreen

Aero Garden In Home Garden System item
Aero Garden In Home Garden System
$10

Starting bid

Aero Garden In Home Garden System. Grow Fresh Herbs & Vegetables Year - Round. Plants grow in water no soil no mess.

22" Table Top Blackstone Griddle w/ Hood item
22" Table Top Blackstone Griddle w/ Hood
$20

Starting bid

22"" Table Top Blackstone Griddle w/ Hood
Perfect for tailgating, camping, or any other portable cooking outside, 361 sq. in. of cooking space, Rear grease management system, Easily managed cooking zone with powerful 12,500 BTU output, Single stainless-steel H style burner for fast & even cooking.

Donated by: Brand / Safeway

Bubba Package item
Bubba Package
$10

Starting bid

Bubba Fishing Pliers, Bubba Knife 7" Folding, Bubba Knife 9" Blade, Bubba Large Shears
Donated by: Larry Lara

Turtlebox Speaker item
Turtlebox Speaker
$50

Starting bid

Turtlebox Speaker - Loud! Outdoor Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker
| Rugged, IP67, Waterproof, Impact Resistant & Dustproof
(Plays to 120db, Pair 2X for True L-R Stereo),
Thunderhead Gray/Black

H2OX Premier Fishing Bag Fishing Tackle Things and Organizer item
H2OX Premier Fishing Bag Fishing Tackle Things and Organizer
$10

Starting bid

H2OX Premier Fishing Bag (Fishing Tackle Things and Organizers) - Four organizing boxes, Strike King 1/8 oz/on, Mini Filthy Frog Length 2 in Weight 3/8 oz, Ned Rig Kit, Flush 5.2" Jerk Bait, Srike King Chick Magnet
Donated by: MEGlobal

Gift Certificate Freeport Golf Course item
Gift Certificate Freeport Golf Course
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate Freeport Golf Course - (4 Rounds Of Golf w/ Cart)
Donated by: Farhan

IPad air item
IPad air
$100

Starting bid

IPad Air - 13-inch in Blue 128GB (M2) Wi-Fi
Donated by: Turn2 - Catalyst Division

Kate Spade Black Pure & Card Holder item
Kate Spade Black Pure & Card Holder
$20

Starting bid

Kate Spade Black Pure & Card Holder
Donated by: MEGlobal

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toster Oven w/ Grill item
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toster Oven w/ Grill
$10

Starting bid

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toster Oven w/ Grill
Roast, toast, bake, broil, gril enjoy your food just the way you like it. Three Year Warranty
Donated by: SGS

Rtic Green Cooler, Taylor Made Golf Balls, Richardson Hat item
Rtic Green Cooler, Taylor Made Golf Balls, Richardson Hat
$50

Starting bid

Rtic Green Cooler, Taylor Made Golf Balls,
Richardson 112 Trucker Hat
Donated by: Cooling Water Depot

Hunting Package item
Hunting Package
$50

Starting bid

Hunting Package - Walkers Razor Slim Electronic Muffs (NRR23DB Noise Reduction Rating), Outdoor Edge RazorBone (Replaceable-Blade Folding Knife w/ Three Blade Stayles w/ Case, Vortex Crossfire HD 12x50 Binocular, Magekkan Outdoors Hydration Pack, Allen Swift Shooting Stick (Extends up tp 61in), Game Winner Hunting Stool (300lb capacity, carry strap, Zippered Accessory Pouch), Sulzer Tower Field Service Richardson 112 Trucker Hat

Donated by: Sulzer Tower Field Service

Fishing Package item
Fishing Package
$50

Starting bid

Fishing Package - Shimano Sahara C3000HG Reel, Falcon HD Pole, Bubba Electric Fillet Knife Lithuim-ion // 4 Blade Set // Ensemble De 4 Lames
Donated by: Sulzer Tower Field Service

MEGlobal Swag bag 1 item
MEGlobal Swag bag 1
$10

Starting bid

Rolling Office Bag, Umbrella, Wine Tumbler, Compact Tool Set, Smart Tag, Car Tool, Bluetooth Mouse, Mouse Pad, Pen, Lanyard, Note Pad, Men’s Jacket and Shirt, Women’s Jacket and Shirt

MEGlobal Swag bag 2 item
MEGlobal Swag bag 2
$10

Starting bid

Rolling Office Bag, Umbrella, Wine Tumbler, Compact Tool Set, Smart Tag, Car Tool, Bluetooth Mouse, Mouse Pad, Pen, Lanyard, Note Pad, Men’s Jacket and Shirt, Women’s Jacket and Shirt

Mosaic Smokeless Fire Pit item
Mosaic Smokeless Fire Pit
$25

Starting bid

Mosaic Smokeless Fire Pit - Electric Patio Heater, Create a cozy atmosphere when you add the Mosaic Smokeless Fire Pit to your deck or patio space. The solid steel construction delivers durability and is complemented with a sleek bronze brushed finish to add style to your outdoor living space. The high-temperature powder coat encourages a lasting appearance!

Donated by: Brand / Safeway

Edge 2 + 3.4W Solar Power Pack Bundle item
Edge 2 + 3.4W Solar Power Pack Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Edge 2 + 3.4W Solar Power Pack Bundle
is the perfect combo for uninterrupted, high-performance scouting. Building on the EDGE’s innovative technologies like Auto Connect and Built-in Memory, Trigger a photo or video, and update settings anytime with On Demand, Extended 100 feet detection and flash range, 36MP images and 1080p videos, with sound, Low-glow flash for long-range night vision.
Donated by: Brand / Safeway

15lb Snake River Farms Wagyu brisket item
15lb Snake River Farms Wagyu brisket
$50

Starting bid

15lb Snake River Farms Wagyu brisket - Winners choice if they want it cooked or un-cooked
Donated by: OC Originals BBQ Cook-Off Team

Toshiba Smart Fire 75" TV item
Toshiba Smart Fire 75" TV
$50

Starting bid

Toshiba Smart Fire 75" TV
Donated by: Amspec

Big Horn Pizza Oven item
Big Horn Pizza Oven
$10

Starting bid

Big Horn Pizza Oven - High Quality Stainless Steel for safe use. BIG HORN gas pizza oven is constructed with premium stainless steel.This sturdy and elegant pizza oven is safe for cooking all types of foods in the garden, on the balconly or terrace
Donated by: MEGlobal

Drip EZ BBQ Grill Accessories (V2 Prep Tubs) item
Drip EZ BBQ Grill Accessories (V2 Prep Tubs)
$10

Starting bid

Drip EZ® is the leader in creative and practical BBQ & pellet grill accessories. We build products that are innovative, unique and convenient. V2 Prep Tubs (Junior, Original & XL)
Donated by: SetPoint

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