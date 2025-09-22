MEGlobal Auction

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Starting bid
DeWalt Oribit Sander
Donated by: JVIC
Starting bid
5 Hour Beachfront Fishing Charter with Oilfield Outkasts Charters (Up to 4 People)
Donated by: QuinCannon Associates
Starting bid
Round of golf for 4 at The Wilderness, Lake Jackson Course includes a dozen Titlist golf balls
Donated by: HUNTERONSITE
Starting bid
Houston Texans vs. Detroit Lions - Nov. 10, 2024
4 Tickets + Parking Pass
Donated by: Clarksons Shipping Services USA
Starting bid
BBQ Gift Basket - Assorted Rubs, BBQ Sauces & Spices
Donated by: EC Refrigeration
Starting bid
Price's Chicken Coop - Egg A Day for A Year
18 Pack of eggs to be delivered the First & Third Week of the Month
(November 2024 - October 2025)
Donated By: Jason Price
Starting bid
Reserved Parking @ Oyster Creek Site for 1 year at spot closest to security
Donated by: MEGlobal
Starting bid
Magellan 75 QT IceBox /w Lew's Mach Fishing Pole
Donated by: Evoqua
75 QT Ice Box
Dual Opening Lid
Pressure Realease Valve
Built in SS opener on cooler wall
Heavy Duty Construction with thick insulation for superior ice rentention
Stainless Steel locking system for added security
Lew's Mach 1 Spinning Cambo Fishing Pole
Reel Features - Grapthite frame and sideplate, C40 carbon skeletal rotor, Oversized multi-disc drag system, 10 bearing system
Rod Features - IM8 graphite blank, Winn dri-Tac grip w/ EVA butt, Stainless steel guides w/ aluminum oxide inserts, Patented ""No Foul"" hook keeper
Starting bid
Kodi 50Qt. Ice Chest with Liquor
(Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Absolut Peach, Woodhaven Moscato, Tito's Vodka, Rio Grande, Apero, Curzan, Stones & Bones, Pitu Cachaca, Redwood Empire, Amaretto, Tisdale, Bombay Sapphire, Margarita Mix, Lamarca Proesecco, Blue Chair Bay Spiced Rum, Bloody Mary Mix & Club Soda)
Donated by: MEGlobal
Starting bid
Husky Tool Box on wheels - 10 Drawers
Donated by: MEGlobal
Starting bid
Lew's Mach Pro Baitcast Combo w/ Igloo Ice Chest - Hard Cooler, 25qt, Holds 38 cans, Blow-molded construction for durability, Thick 1.5-inch foam-insulated walls and insulated lid keeps ice frozen for hours, UV inhibitors protect from sun damage, Lid features a locking plate and a leak-resistant gasket to keep contents secure (lock sold separately), Self-draining cup holders in lid keep your drinks within reach and drain off the condensation
Donated by: Team Industrial
Starting bid
Jimmy Custom Hot Rods Fishing Pole
Donated by: Evergreen
Starting bid
Aero Garden In Home Garden System. Grow Fresh Herbs & Vegetables Year - Round. Plants grow in water no soil no mess.
Starting bid
22"" Table Top Blackstone Griddle w/ Hood
Perfect for tailgating, camping, or any other portable cooking outside, 361 sq. in. of cooking space, Rear grease management system, Easily managed cooking zone with powerful 12,500 BTU output, Single stainless-steel H style burner for fast & even cooking.
Donated by: Brand / Safeway
Starting bid
Bubba Fishing Pliers, Bubba Knife 7" Folding, Bubba Knife 9" Blade, Bubba Large Shears
Donated by: Larry Lara
Starting bid
Turtlebox Speaker - Loud! Outdoor Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker
| Rugged, IP67, Waterproof, Impact Resistant & Dustproof
(Plays to 120db, Pair 2X for True L-R Stereo),
Thunderhead Gray/Black
Starting bid
H2OX Premier Fishing Bag (Fishing Tackle Things and Organizers) - Four organizing boxes, Strike King 1/8 oz/on, Mini Filthy Frog Length 2 in Weight 3/8 oz, Ned Rig Kit, Flush 5.2" Jerk Bait, Srike King Chick Magnet
Donated by: MEGlobal
Starting bid
Gift Certificate Freeport Golf Course - (4 Rounds Of Golf w/ Cart)
Donated by: Farhan
Starting bid
IPad Air - 13-inch in Blue 128GB (M2) Wi-Fi
Donated by: Turn2 - Catalyst Division
Starting bid
Kate Spade Black Pure & Card Holder
Donated by: MEGlobal
Starting bid
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toster Oven w/ Grill
Roast, toast, bake, broil, gril enjoy your food just the way you like it. Three Year Warranty
Donated by: SGS
Starting bid
Rtic Green Cooler, Taylor Made Golf Balls,
Richardson 112 Trucker Hat
Donated by: Cooling Water Depot
Starting bid
Hunting Package - Walkers Razor Slim Electronic Muffs (NRR23DB Noise Reduction Rating), Outdoor Edge RazorBone (Replaceable-Blade Folding Knife w/ Three Blade Stayles w/ Case, Vortex Crossfire HD 12x50 Binocular, Magekkan Outdoors Hydration Pack, Allen Swift Shooting Stick (Extends up tp 61in), Game Winner Hunting Stool (300lb capacity, carry strap, Zippered Accessory Pouch), Sulzer Tower Field Service Richardson 112 Trucker Hat
Donated by: Sulzer Tower Field Service
Starting bid
Fishing Package - Shimano Sahara C3000HG Reel, Falcon HD Pole, Bubba Electric Fillet Knife Lithuim-ion // 4 Blade Set // Ensemble De 4 Lames
Donated by: Sulzer Tower Field Service
Starting bid
Rolling Office Bag, Umbrella, Wine Tumbler, Compact Tool Set, Smart Tag, Car Tool, Bluetooth Mouse, Mouse Pad, Pen, Lanyard, Note Pad, Men’s Jacket and Shirt, Women’s Jacket and Shirt
Starting bid
Rolling Office Bag, Umbrella, Wine Tumbler, Compact Tool Set, Smart Tag, Car Tool, Bluetooth Mouse, Mouse Pad, Pen, Lanyard, Note Pad, Men’s Jacket and Shirt, Women’s Jacket and Shirt
Starting bid
Mosaic Smokeless Fire Pit - Electric Patio Heater, Create a cozy atmosphere when you add the Mosaic Smokeless Fire Pit to your deck or patio space. The solid steel construction delivers durability and is complemented with a sleek bronze brushed finish to add style to your outdoor living space. The high-temperature powder coat encourages a lasting appearance!
Donated by: Brand / Safeway
Starting bid
Edge 2 + 3.4W Solar Power Pack Bundle
is the perfect combo for uninterrupted, high-performance scouting. Building on the EDGE’s innovative technologies like Auto Connect and Built-in Memory, Trigger a photo or video, and update settings anytime with On Demand, Extended 100 feet detection and flash range, 36MP images and 1080p videos, with sound, Low-glow flash for long-range night vision.
Donated by: Brand / Safeway
Starting bid
15lb Snake River Farms Wagyu brisket - Winners choice if they want it cooked or un-cooked
Donated by: OC Originals BBQ Cook-Off Team
Starting bid
Toshiba Smart Fire 75" TV
Donated by: Amspec
Starting bid
Big Horn Pizza Oven - High Quality Stainless Steel for safe use. BIG HORN gas pizza oven is constructed with premium stainless steel.This sturdy and elegant pizza oven is safe for cooking all types of foods in the garden, on the balconly or terrace
Donated by: MEGlobal
Starting bid
Drip EZ® is the leader in creative and practical BBQ & pellet grill accessories. We build products that are innovative, unique and convenient. V2 Prep Tubs (Junior, Original & XL)
Donated by: SetPoint
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