MEGlobal Auction

Lew's Mach Pro Baitcast Combo w/ Igloo Ice Chest - Hard Cooler, 25qt, Holds 38 cans, Blow-molded construction for durability, Thick 1.5-inch foam-insulated walls and insulated lid keeps ice frozen for hours, UV inhibitors protect from sun damage, Lid features a locking plate and a leak-resistant gasket to keep contents secure (lock sold separately), Self-draining cup holders in lid keep your drinks within reach and drain off the condensation



Donated by: Team Industrial