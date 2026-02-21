Megsmiles

Hosted by

Megsmiles

About this event

Megsmiles Women's Conference: Fearless - Step Into Your Story!

9283 Atlee Station Rd

Mechanicsville, VA 23116, USA

Conference Ticket
$49

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. Your ticket includes a light breakfast, snacks, and lunch.

Vendor Ticket
$30

This ticket is for vendors only and does not include a meal unless purchased separately.

Vendor Details

  • Set-Up Options:
    • Saturday, May 2, by 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall
    • or Friday, May 1, from 4:00–5:00 p.m.
  • Take-Down: 3:30 p.m.
  • Vendor Fee: $30.00 plus a donated item for our door prizes
  • Includes: One 6–8’ rectangular table and two chairs
  • Please note: Vendor fees are non-refundable if you are unable to attend.

Thank you for registering be a vendor. We truly appreciate your support and look forward to partnering with you for this meaningful event.


Vendor Lunch Ticket
$12.50

Vendor Box Lunch Ticket

Conference T-shirt (Pre-order)
$15

T-shirt orders close on March 31st to guarantee your size. A limited number of extra shirts will be available at the event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!