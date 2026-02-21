Megsmiles Women's Conference: Fearless - Step Into Your Story!

This ticket is for vendors only and does not include a meal unless purchased separately.

Vendor Details

Set-Up Options:

Saturday, May 2, by 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall or Friday, May 1, from 4:00–5:00 p.m.

Take-Down: 3:30 p.m.

Vendor Fee: $30.00 plus a donated item for our door prizes

Includes: One 6–8’ rectangular table and two chairs

Please note: Vendor fees are non-refundable if you are unable to attend.

Thank you for registering be a vendor. We truly appreciate your support and look forward to partnering with you for this meaningful event.



