Megsmiles Women's Conference: Fearless - Step Into Your Story!

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all activities. Your ticket includes a light breakfast, snacks, and lunch.
This ticket is for vendors only and does not include a meal unless purchased separately.
Thank you for registering be a vendor. We truly appreciate your support and look forward to partnering with you for this meaningful event.
Vendor Box Lunch Ticket
T-shirt orders close on March 31st to guarantee your size. A limited number of extra shirts will be available at the event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!