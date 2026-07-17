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About this event
LADIES, GET READY FOR THE BIGGEST PUNJABI CULTURAL CELEBRATION OF THE YEAR!
MELA PUNJABANA DA 2026
A Special Female-Only Event Celebrating Punjabi Heritage, Culture, Music & Dance!
Live Gidha Performances
Punjabi Folk Dance
Cultural Awareness Activities
Open Dance Floor
Traditional Punjabi Atmosphere
Food, Shopping & Vendors
Free Entry
Free Parking
Date: August 23, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Magnoliya Grand Manor
7001 Infantry Ridge Rd, Manassas, VA 20109
Bring your mothers, sisters, daughters, friends, and relatives for an unforgettable afternoon filled with Punjabi culture, traditions, and sisterhood.
Let’s celebrate our roots, our culture, and our community together!
Vendor Information:
240-653-7949
Sponsor by￼ Sikhs of America Inc.
Media Partner: Amazing TV & CNC News
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