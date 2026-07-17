Two women in traditional Punjabi attire are featured in the foreground against a backdrop of a lively event poster advertising "Mela Punjabana Da" with details about performances, venue, and date.
Helping Hands For Nations Inc

Hosted by

Helping Hands For Nations Inc

About this event

MELA PUNJABANA DA 2026

6991 Infantry Ridge Rd

Manassas, VA 20109, USA

Vendor
$300

LADIES, GET READY FOR THE BIGGEST PUNJABI CULTURAL CELEBRATION OF THE YEAR!

 MELA PUNJABANA DA 2026 

A Special Female-Only Event Celebrating Punjabi Heritage, Culture, Music & Dance!

 Live Gidha Performances
 Punjabi Folk Dance
 Cultural Awareness Activities
 Open Dance Floor
 Traditional Punjabi Atmosphere
 Food, Shopping & Vendors
 Free Entry
 Free Parking

 Date: August 23, 2026
 Time: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
 Magnoliya Grand Manor
7001 Infantry Ridge Rd, Manassas, VA 20109

Bring your mothers, sisters, daughters, friends, and relatives for an unforgettable afternoon filled with Punjabi culture, traditions, and sisterhood.

Let’s celebrate our roots, our culture, and our community together!

 Vendor Information:
240-653-7949

Sponsor by￼ Sikhs of America Inc.
Media Partner: Amazing TV & CNC News

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