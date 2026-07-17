LADIES, GET READY FOR THE BIGGEST PUNJABI CULTURAL CELEBRATION OF THE YEAR!



MELA PUNJABANA DA 2026



A Special Female-Only Event Celebrating Punjabi Heritage, Culture, Music & Dance!



Live Gidha Performances

Punjabi Folk Dance

Cultural Awareness Activities

Open Dance Floor

Traditional Punjabi Atmosphere

Food, Shopping & Vendors

Free Entry

Free Parking



Date: August 23, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Magnoliya Grand Manor

7001 Infantry Ridge Rd, Manassas, VA 20109



Bring your mothers, sisters, daughters, friends, and relatives for an unforgettable afternoon filled with Punjabi culture, traditions, and sisterhood.



Let’s celebrate our roots, our culture, and our community together!



Vendor Information:

240-653-7949



Sponsor by￼ Sikhs of America Inc.

Media Partner: Amazing TV & CNC News