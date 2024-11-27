Melanin Day School Academy Membership Program!

Note: Participants must perform in the Annual Sankofa Gala Fundraiser on November 8, 2025 10AM-6PM.





Includes one weekly rehearsal and at least one performance each quarter. Private Instruction with our founding director.



Rehearsals are on Thursdays 4-6PM.



Objective:

To build a foundational understanding of anatomy, strength, flexibility, agility, endurance, and stability for acrobatic movements and partner stunts. The program also highlights the contributions of Black and melanated individuals in acrobatics, gymnastics, and strength sports.



Description:

This class is a dynamic and engaging fitness program designed to build physical strength, flexibility, coordination, and confidence through tumbling, cardio, core training, and partner stunts. Participants will learn foundational and advanced skills such as rolls, handstands, bridges, and jumps, progressing to techniques like back walkovers, back handsprings, and round-off combinations. Emphasis is placed on safe practices, proper form, and the creative use of household items to support at-home practice.

Beyond physical skills, the class fosters teamwork, healthy competition, and mental focus, offering a holistic approach to health and wellness. Whether you’re looking to enhance your athletic abilities, develop discipline, or simply have fun in a supportive group environment, this class caters to a range of ages and skill levels for the MDSA Performance Team members.