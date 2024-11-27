Forever Connected Holistic Healing And Wellness Center

Melanin Day School Academy Membership Program!

✨ Free Community Program Member
Free

Renews monthly

✨ Free Community Programs

💡 Open to all — no cost to participate!

  • 1st & 3rd Saturdays – Community Gatherings
  • Mind Over Matter (Wednesdays, 10–11 AM)
  • Storytime (Fridays, 10 AM–12 PM)- In-Control Skit
  • Agriculture Warriors- Community Garden


Drum And Thump
$27.99

Renews monthly

Olivia Yasmin
Teaching Artist

Lesson plan for Drum and Thump
Online Drum/Music Class & Fenix Drum and Dance Friday Sessions.

Mondays 1pm (PST) 60 min (ZOOM)


Fridays 6-8PM (IN-PERSON) 4300 Stockton Blvd Sacramento CA 95820

Standard Format for ongoing sessions for a group of 5 or more participants age 4+

Objectives
Lay foundation to understand significance of rhythm in all music
To become familiar with basic sound of the drum and be able to incorporate them in basic traditional rhythms
To establish a comfortable setting that will minimize feelings of fear, ineptitude, or embarrassment. Creating a positive learning environment.

Goals:
Performing on an instrument alone and with others in a varied repertoire of music
Improvising melodies, variations and accompaniments
Composing arranging music within specified guidelines
Listening to, analyzing, describing music
Evaluating music and music performance
Understanding music in relation to history and culture
Inspiring joy in creating music

✨ Free Community Program Sponsor- Agriculture Warriors
$100

Renews monthly

  • Agriculture Warriors- Community Garden


✨ Free Community Program Sponsor- TUKN Tour
$100

Renews monthly

  • Travel Programs like TUKN Africa Tour


✨ Free Community Program Sponsor- Storytime
$50

Renews monthly

  • Storytime (Fridays, 10 AM–12 PM)- In-Control Skit


✨ Free Community Programs Sponsor- 3rd Saturday School
$75

Renews monthly

  • 3rd Saturday School – Community Gatherings


✨ Free Community Programs Sponsor- 1st Saturday School
$125

Renews monthly

  • 1st Saturday Schools – Community Gatherings
TUKN Tour Working Meeting (Ages 10+) FREE
Free

Renews monthly

TUKN Tour Working Meeting (Ages 10+) FREE


Participate with Planning for the 2026 Africa Tour.


Donations towards this program Will assist with providing stipends for families needing assistance to attend this field trip.

$39.99/month → 1 weekly class
$39.99

Renews monthly

$39.99/month → 1 weekly class per week.


Note: This is in addition to all free Classes.

$59.99/month → 2 weekly classes per week
$59.99

Renews monthly

$59.99/month → 2 weekly classes per week.


Note: This is in addition to all free Classes.

$99/month Individual All-Access
$99

Renews monthly

$250/month Family All-Access (up to 4 people)
$250

Renews monthly

Performance Team
$59.99

Renews monthly

Note: Participants must perform in the Annual Sankofa Gala Fundraiser on November 8, 2025 10AM-6PM.


Includes one weekly rehearsal and at least one performance each quarter. Private Instruction with our founding director.

Rehearsals are on Thursdays 4-6PM.


Objective:
To build a foundational understanding of anatomy, strength, flexibility, agility, endurance, and stability for acrobatic movements and partner stunts. The program also highlights the contributions of Black and melanated individuals in acrobatics, gymnastics, and strength sports.

Description:
This class is a dynamic and engaging fitness program designed to build physical strength, flexibility, coordination, and confidence through tumbling, cardio, core training, and partner stunts. Participants will learn foundational and advanced skills such as rolls, handstands, bridges, and jumps, progressing to techniques like back walkovers, back handsprings, and round-off combinations. Emphasis is placed on safe practices, proper form, and the creative use of household items to support at-home practice.
Beyond physical skills, the class fosters teamwork, healthy competition, and mental focus, offering a holistic approach to health and wellness. Whether you’re looking to enhance your athletic abilities, develop discipline, or simply have fun in a supportive group environment, this class caters to a range of ages and skill levels for the MDSA Performance Team members.

Agriculture Warriors- Community Garden
Free

Renews monthly

Connect children and families to the Earth through compost, insects, seeds and soil
.
Tuesdays & Thursdays
3-:00pm - 6:00pm



Address provided after completed registration

Whole Family Fitness- Drop In
$12

No expiration

🌍Whole Family Fitness 🌟


Instructor: Mama Azia Suleiman
📅 Every Thursday 🕰 4:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Location: 2251 Florin Rd suite 122 Sacramento, CA


🎉 Why Should You Join?
✨ Fun for the Whole Family: Experience the joy of dance and fitness together!
✨ Move & Groove: Keep your body active and energized.
✨ Cultural Immersion: Learn about the rich heritage of the pan African experience.
✨ Language & Movement: Greet the world with diverse languages and corresponding dance moves.
✨ Affirmation Yoga: Nourish your mind and body with positive vibes.


🙇🏽‍♀️🙎🏾‍♂️🙎🏾‍♀️Family Bonding Alert! 🙆🏽‍♂️🧖🏾‍♂️🙋🏽
✊🏿 Embrace a healthier lifestyle together!
This class is not just a workout; it's a family affair.
🌈 Strengthen your family bonds, set the tone for a healthy future, and create habits that will last a lifetime.


💪🏾 Why Exercise?
🔗 Strengthen family ties
🔗 Boost overall well-being
🔗 Create healthy habits
🔗 Unleash positive energy


🚀 Transform your Thursdays evenings into a celebration of health, culture, and togetherness!

Whole Family Fitness- Monthly Fee
$39.99

Renews monthly

1–1:45 PM – Tech 4 Liberation (Ages 7-10)
$39.99

Renews monthly

This program trains youth scholars (ages 7-10) to manage emails, texts, calls, and digital communications for a nonprofit, building real-world skills in organization, professionalism, and teamwork. Scholars gain hands-on experience while supporting the organization’s productivity and community engagement.

2–3 PM – Tech 4 Liberation ( Ages 11-16)
$39.99

Renews monthly

This program trains youth scholars (ages 10-14) to manage emails, texts, calls, and digital communications for a nonprofit, building real-world skills in organization, professionalism, and teamwork. Scholars gain hands-on experience while supporting the organization’s productivity and community engagement.

Tech 4 Liberation Sponsor
$25

Renews monthly

Sponsor Our Scholars To enhance students' understanding of data privacy, online personas, biometrics, cybersecurity, and practical coding skills, while fostering critical thinking through discussions, hands-on projects, and games.

MDSA Foundational Sponsor
$100

Renews monthly

