Forever Connected Holistic Healing And Wellness Center
About this event
Performance Team Rehearsals
Performance Team Guest (Free Trial)
Free
Discover the magic of movement, culture, and connection! General admission to the Melanin Day School Academy's Performance Team Open House grants you access to an unforgettable evening of fun, fitness, and creativity. Whether you're exploring tumbling skills, learning dance choreography, or bonding with family through interactive activities, this event is designed to inspire and engage all ages.
No prior experience is required—just bring your energy and curiosity! Join us and see how we empower our community to heal and thrive together through the performing arts.
Discover the magic of movement, culture, and connection! General admission to the Melanin Day School Academy's Performance Team Open House grants you access to an unforgettable evening of fun, fitness, and creativity. Whether you're exploring tumbling skills, learning dance choreography, or bonding with family through interactive activities, this event is designed to inspire and engage all ages.
No prior experience is required—just bring your energy and curiosity! Join us and see how we empower our community to heal and thrive together through the performing arts.
Performance Team Weekly
$15
Performance Team Weekly access
Subject Line: Discover the Power of Performing Arts! 🌟
Body:
Discover the magic of movement, culture, and connection at the Melanin Day School Academy's Performance Team Open House!
When: February 6, 2025
Where: Florin Square
Explore tumbling, master dance choreography, and bond through interactive family-friendly activities that inspire creativity and wellness. No prior experience required—just bring your energy!
✨ Why Join the Performance Team?
Attend at least 4 rehearsals, be evaluated by our lead instructor, and gain the opportunity to perform at special community events.
Weekly attendance helps track your growth and readiness for the stage!
💰 Cost: $15/member; 10% discount for families with 3+ children.
Spots are limited—don’t miss this chance to heal, thrive, and shine!
Performance Team Weekly access
Subject Line: Discover the Power of Performing Arts! 🌟
Body:
Discover the magic of movement, culture, and connection at the Melanin Day School Academy's Performance Team Open House!
When: February 6, 2025
Where: Florin Square
Explore tumbling, master dance choreography, and bond through interactive family-friendly activities that inspire creativity and wellness. No prior experience required—just bring your energy!
✨ Why Join the Performance Team?
Attend at least 4 rehearsals, be evaluated by our lead instructor, and gain the opportunity to perform at special community events.
Weekly attendance helps track your growth and readiness for the stage!
💰 Cost: $15/member; 10% discount for families with 3+ children.
Spots are limited—don’t miss this chance to heal, thrive, and shine!
Whole Family Fitness
$10
🌍Whole Family Fitness 🌟 Instructor: Mama Azia Suleiman 📅 Every Thursday 🕰 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM 🗓 Jan 16th-May 25th Location: 2251 Florin Rd suite 122 Sacramento, CA 🎉 Why Should You Join? ✨ Fun for the Whole Family: Experience the joy of dance and fitness together! ✨ Move & Groove: Keep your body active and energized. ✨ Cultural Immersion: Learn about the rich heritage of the pan African experience. ✨ Language & Movement: Greet the world with diverse languages and corresponding dance moves. ✨ Affirmation Yoga: Nourish your mind and body with positive vibes. 🙇🏽♀️🙎🏾♂️🙎🏾♀️Family Bonding Alert! 🙆🏽♂️🧖🏾♂️🙋🏽 ✊🏿 Embrace a healthier lifestyle together! This class is not just a workout; it's a family affair. 🌈 Strengthen your family bonds, set the tone for a healthy future, and create habits that will last a lifetime. 💪🏾 Why Exercise? 🔗 Strengthen family ties 🔗 Boost overall well-being 🔗 Create healthy habits 🔗 Unleash positive energy 🚀 Transform your Tuesday evenings into a celebration of health, culture, and togetherness!
🌍Whole Family Fitness 🌟 Instructor: Mama Azia Suleiman 📅 Every Thursday 🕰 6:00 PM - 6:30 PM 🗓 Jan 16th-May 25th Location: 2251 Florin Rd suite 122 Sacramento, CA 🎉 Why Should You Join? ✨ Fun for the Whole Family: Experience the joy of dance and fitness together! ✨ Move & Groove: Keep your body active and energized. ✨ Cultural Immersion: Learn about the rich heritage of the pan African experience. ✨ Language & Movement: Greet the world with diverse languages and corresponding dance moves. ✨ Affirmation Yoga: Nourish your mind and body with positive vibes. 🙇🏽♀️🙎🏾♂️🙎🏾♀️Family Bonding Alert! 🙆🏽♂️🧖🏾♂️🙋🏽 ✊🏿 Embrace a healthier lifestyle together! This class is not just a workout; it's a family affair. 🌈 Strengthen your family bonds, set the tone for a healthy future, and create habits that will last a lifetime. 💪🏾 Why Exercise? 🔗 Strengthen family ties 🔗 Boost overall well-being 🔗 Create healthy habits 🔗 Unleash positive energy 🚀 Transform your Tuesday evenings into a celebration of health, culture, and togetherness!
Add a donation for Forever Connected Holistic Healing And Wellness Center
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!