MELANnaire Achievement Center

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MELANnaire Achievement Center

About the memberships

MELANnaire Achievement Center 2026 Retail Academy (No Fee)

2026 MAC Retail Academy
Free

Valid until June 5, 2027

Participant in the 2026 MAC Retail Academy with membership to the MELANnaire Marketplace included. Please note: This credited application will not renew at the end of the 2026 Retail Academy program. If the applicant for the 2026 Retail Academy does not complete the program, the designated program fee for the 2027 Retail Academy will apply and a new application will need to be completed for the 2027 program year.

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