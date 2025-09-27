eventClosed

MELANnaire MPACT Event Silent Auction - 9/27/2025

MELANnaire at 4th St LIVE item
MELANnaire at 4th St LIVE
$300

Artistic reflection of MELANnaire's popular Juneteenth at 4th St LIVE event. Size: 13x19.

We Magnify Your Name item
We Magnify Your Name
$150

Artistic reflection of authentic praise and worship. Size: 11x17.

The Wisemen Chill item
The Wisemen Chill
$150

Artistic reflection of gentlemen. Size: 11x17.

Nothing Like a Sistah item
Nothing Like a Sistah
$150

Artistic reflection of urban fashion. Size: 11x17.

Where Them Fans At item
Where Them Fans At
$150

Artistic reflection of R&B culture. Size: 11x17.

Graceful Flow item
Graceful Flow
$150

Artistic expression of youth art performance at MELANnaire's Juneteenth event. Size 11x17.

MAC Gift Basket
$75

Curated gift basket of products created and sold by graduates of the MAC Retail Academy!

Custom MELANnaire Work item
Custom MELANnaire Work
$50

Take home a custom piece curated by Artist, Kayla Morgan Green, that captures the essence of MELANNAIRE!

