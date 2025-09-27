MELANnaire MPACT Event Silent Auction - 9/27/2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Artistic reflection of MELANnaire's popular Juneteenth at 4th St LIVE event. Size: 13x19.
Artistic reflection of authentic praise and worship. Size: 11x17.
Artistic reflection of gentlemen. Size: 11x17.
Artistic reflection of urban fashion. Size: 11x17.
Artistic reflection of R&B culture. Size: 11x17.
Artistic expression of youth art performance at MELANnaire's Juneteenth event. Size 11x17.
Curated gift basket of products created and sold by graduates of the MAC Retail Academy!
Take home a custom piece curated by Artist, Kayla Morgan Green, that captures the essence of MELANNAIRE!
