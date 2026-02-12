Melinda Webb School Annual Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Enjoy a day of discovery with four passes to the Houston Children’s Museum, four passes to Space Center Houston, and a gift card to The Mad Potter for a fun pottery-painting experience.
Knock it out of the park with four tickets to see the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, plus a gift card to BB's Tex-Orleans ($100) for a delicious Cajun meal and a gift card to Fleet Feet to step up your game with new running shoes or athletic gear.
Grab your friends and enjoy a stylish day out. This package includes a set of beautiful Kendra Scott silver hoop earrings and necklace, and a generous gift card to Local Foods ($200) for a delicious meal.
Make it a night out with delicious dining and live theater. This package includes restaurant gift cards to BB’s Tex-Orleans ($100), Pappas ($50), and Pluckers ($25), plus four passes to a play at Main Street Theater.
Your next party will be magical with a 60 minute visit from your favorite character from the Fairytale Headquarters (Elsa, Ghost Spider, Little Mermaid, or Rapunzel ) and delicious cookies from Michael's Cookie Jar ($31 gift certificate).
Get 12 tickets for the price of 10! Select your ticket entries in the prompts below.
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