Melissa Holi Festival 2026 - Dance Group Registration

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Each performer is required to pay a $5 performance fee. Please note that this fee covers participation in the performance only; all performers must purchase a separate event admission ticket. Each group may include a maximum of 20 performers.
Each performer is required to pay a $5 performance fee. Please note that this fee covers participation in the performance only; all performers must purchase a separate event admission ticket. Each group may include a maximum of 20 performers.
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