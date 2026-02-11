Association of Indians in Melissa Inc

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Association of Indians in Melissa Inc

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Melissa Holi Festival 2026 - Dance Group Registration

8685 FM1827

Anna, TX 75409, USA

Adult Dance Performer Registration (18 years and above)
$5

Each performer is required to pay a $5 performance fee. Please note that this fee covers participation in the performance only; all performers must purchase a separate event admission ticket. Each group may include a maximum of 20 performers.

Kids Dance Performer Registration (10 years and above)
$5

Each performer is required to pay a $5 performance fee. Please note that this fee covers participation in the performance only; all performers must purchase a separate event admission ticket. Each group may include a maximum of 20 performers.

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