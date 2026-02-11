Melissa Holi Festival 2026 - Vendor Booth Registration

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About this event
Rent a standard vendor tent for your 10x10 booth space. Vendor is responsible for tent setup before the event and folding/takedown after the event.
💲 Additional Fee: $25
Rent a standard vendor tent with full setup and takedown service included. Our team will install the tent before the event and remove it after the event concludes.
💲 Additional Fee: $60
🙏 Support the celebration — contribute a donation and help us make this Melissa Holi Festival truly memorable!
🙏 Support the celebration — contribute a donation and help us make this Melissa Holi Festival truly memorable!
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