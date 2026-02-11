Association of Indians in Melissa Inc

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Association of Indians in Melissa Inc

About this event

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Melissa Holi Festival 2026 - Vendor Booth Registration

8685 FM1827

Anna, TX 75409, USA

Food Booth
$250
Non-Food Booth
$150
Tent Rental (Vendor Setup & Takedown by Vendor)
$25

Rent a standard vendor tent for your 10x10 booth space. Vendor is responsible for tent setup before the event and folding/takedown after the event.

💲 Additional Fee: $25

Tent Rental with Setup & Takedown Service
$60

Rent a standard vendor tent with full setup and takedown service included. Our team will install the tent before the event and remove it after the event concludes.

💲 Additional Fee: $60

Donation to Melissa Holi Festival 2026
$50

🙏 Support the celebration — contribute a donation and help us make this Melissa Holi Festival truly memorable!

Donation to Melissa Holi Festival 2026
$25

🙏 Support the celebration — contribute a donation and help us make this Melissa Holi Festival truly memorable!

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