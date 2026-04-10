Melkonian Educational Institute 100 Year Anniversary

About this event
Cyprus
Thursday Evening: Welcoming Melkoniantsiz from around the World at Semeli Hotel, Nicosia-7:00 -9:00 pm- Light meal with soft drinks, juices, water and coffee.
Friday Morning: A lecture (topic-the role of Armenian educational institutions in the diaspora -preserving and promoting national identity)--Semeli Hotel-Nicosia Sweet & Savory assortments, coffee, tea, juice and water.
Saturday Morning: 10:00 am-5:00 pm-by trip to Troodos mountains for coffee and lunch at
Kakopetria(full local meze with local beer and wine) at Chrysanthis Tavern and return to Nicosia
by 5:00 pm ( No Transportation included )
Saturday Evening: Centennial Celebration Dinner Gala at Cleopatra Hotel, (No Transportation from Hotel).
Sunday Afternoon/ Evening: By bus, travel from Melkonian School to Governors Beach
and have ‘Farewell Dinner’ by seaside, at Kalymnos Fish Restaurant(fish meze and local beer
and wine included) Self Transportation, no Bus Transportation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!