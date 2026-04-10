Melkonian Alumni

Hosted by

Melkonian Alumni

About this event

Melkonian Educational Institute 100 Year Anniversary

Nicosia

Cyprus

Kick off Reception at Semeli Hotel
$35

Thursday Evening: Welcoming Melkoniantsiz from around the World at Semeli Hotel, Nicosia-7:00 -9:00 pm- Light meal with soft drinks, juices, water and coffee.


Friday Morning: A lecture (topic-the role of Armenian educational institutions in the diaspora -preserving and promoting national identity)--Semeli Hotel-Nicosia Sweet & Savory assortments, coffee, tea, juice and water.


All Day Trip to Trodos Mountain
$45

Saturday Morning: 10:00 am-5:00 pm-by trip to Troodos mountains for coffee and lunch at

Kakopetria(full local meze with local beer and wine) at Chrysanthis Tavern and return to Nicosia

by 5:00 pm ( No Transportation included )


Centenial Celebration Dinner at Cleopatra Hotel
$75

Saturday Evening: Centennial Celebration Dinner Gala at Cleopatra Hotel, (No Transportation from Hotel).

Trip to Limassol & Dinner at Kalymnos Fish Restaurant
$65

Sunday Afternoon/ Evening: By bus, travel from Melkonian School to Governors Beach

and have ‘Farewell Dinner’ by seaside, at Kalymnos Fish Restaurant(fish meze and local beer

and wine included) Self Transportation, no Bus Transportation.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!