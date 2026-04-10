Melkonian Educational Institute 100 Year Anniversary

Thursday Evening: Welcoming Melkoniantsiz from around the World at Semeli Hotel, Nicosia-7:00 -9:00 pm- Light meal with soft drinks, juices, water and coffee.





Friday Morning: A lecture (topic-the role of Armenian educational institutions in the diaspora -preserving and promoting national identity)--Semeli Hotel-Nicosia Sweet & Savory assortments, coffee, tea, juice and water.



