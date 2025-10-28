Melt & Co.

Offered by
About this shop
Scent of crisp bergamot, sweet aromatic spices, and tart orange zest. Resinous cedarwood at the base blends everything together to make this a clean and confident fragrance!
Each mat black tin is filled with organic soy wax and a wax coated cotton wick.
Scent of crisp bergamot, sweet aromatic spices, and tart orange zest. Resinous cedarwood at the base blends everything together to make this a clean and confident fragrance!
Each mat black tin is filled with organic soy wax and a wax coated cotton wick.
Scent of crisp bergamot, sweet aromatic spices, and tart orange zest. Resinous cedarwood at the base blends everything together to make this a clean and confident fragrance!
Each mat black tin is filled with organic soy wax and a wax coated cotton wick.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!