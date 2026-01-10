Melt the Ice Disco Inferno (A Retro Dance Party)

Minimum donation per ticket is $20. The app does not multiple the number of tickets by the amount you are paying per ticket. Please do so manually (for example if you are buying 3 tickets at $20 each, please pay $60. If you are buying 2 tickets at $50, please pay $100, etc..)

We have made this event "pay-what-you-can" so that everyone is able to join in the fun and contribute. 100% of the funds raised through ticket sale will go directly to support Impacted Families.

Tickets are limited! Get yours early.