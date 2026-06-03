M.E.M. KING KONG MASTERY CLASS THE REAL SUN The Aura. The Self-Dividing Kerator. And the Morning Star You Were Never Taught to Become.

M.E.M. KING KONG MASTERY CLASS: THE REAL SUN Live — June 21, 2026 | Summer Solstice | 8:00 PM Eastern $5. 38 Minutes. 9 Revelations. One night that changes the frame forever This is the first live class ever offered inside the Master Key of Avatar Elemental Mastery system — and it was built to come in with a bang. In 38 minutes, Nze Joshua Moody — The Melanin Avatar, President & Ecclesiastical Overseer of Law Abiding Spirit 508(c)(1)(a) — will walk you through nine doctrinal revelations that no church, no seminary, and no university has ever put in the same room together. What you will learn: 🌞 Why the aura — not the sky — is the real sun running your life 🔥 The actual etymology of the word "religion" and what it reveals about every faith structure ever built ⚡ The doctrine of the self-dividing Kerator — the source defined by function, not by name 👁️ The seven layers of the human auric field and the biophysics that prove the halo was never a symbol ✦ Why Lucifer and Jesus share the exact same title in the Bible and the trick hidden inside that contradiction 🩸 What the crucifixion of the aura actually means and why you are exhausted in ways sleep cannot fix 🌅 The truth about ascension 🙌🏾it is auric, personal, daily, and achievable This class is for you if: — You have prayed your whole life and the signal never felt like it connected — You left religion but have nothing to replace it with — You already know something is there but you have no map — You are tired of names with no science behind them This class is NOT a webinar. There is no replay. This is a live transmission on the longest day of the year. The Summer Solstice is not a coincidence. The sun reaches its highest point in the sky on June 21st. You will find out that the sun that actually determines your spiritual reality has been inside your body the whole time. $5. 200 seats. When it fills, it fills. DM "5" on Instagram @m_e_m_mastery_tma or register directly here. Taught by Nze Joshua Moody | Law Abiding Spirit 508(c)(1)(a) | Mmuta Ihe-Eke Mmadu | In Honor of Prophet Noble Drew Ali So mote it be. Peace.