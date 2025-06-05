Hosted by

Member Dues

Full Year (Fall & Spring)
$140
Semester Dues (1 Semester)
$75
Practice Only (1 Semester)
$55

This dues option allows you to practice with the team and receive a swim cap and t-shirt. However, you are not able to attend meets. If you choose to attend meets at a later point, inform an officer and you will be required to pay the difference.

Practice Only (Full Year)
$100

This dues option allows you to practice with the team and receive a swim cap and t-shirt. However, you are not able to attend meets. If you choose to attend meets at a later point, inform an officer and you will be required to pay the difference.

