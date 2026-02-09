Member Dues FY2026 - 2027

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About the memberships
Valid until April 23, 2027
The fee for National members shall be Seventy-Five dollars ($75.00) annually. The fee for Local Section members shall be Seventy-Five dollars ($75.00) annually. A National member shall be a woman who has paid the annual membership fee to NCNW for the current fiscal year. A National member who chooses to become a Community member must pay the local dues and any approved assessment of the Section joined.
Valid until April 23, 2027
The fee for Local Section members shall be Seventy-Five dollars ($75.00) annually.
Valid until April 23, 2027
The fee for Collegiate (Student) members is Twenty-Five dollars ($25.00) annually. The fee for Local Collegiate Section members shall be Twenty-Five dollars ($25.00) annually. A Collegiate (Student) member shall be a woman enrolled at an accredited college, university, community college, or vocational or technical school. Members enrolled in a Graduate Program at the college or university are ineligible for collegiate section membership.
No expiration
One time payment. The fee for Life Membership shall be One Thousand dollars ($1,000.00). The fee for Local Section members shall be Seventy-Five dollars ($75.00) annually.
No expiration
One time payment. The fee for Legacy Life membership shall be One Thousand Five Hundred dollars ($1,500.00). The fee for Local Section members shall be Seventy-Five dollars ($75.00) annually.
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