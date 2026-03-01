Member of Growing Collective (Growing Together program is full)

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 2, 2027
This membership includes your entire household.
Thanks to a grant from Partners HP, we are able to offer a limited amount of scholarships for households that fall at or below the federal poverty level. To remain in line with our core values of equity and empowerment, we have created a membership option (Growing for All Membership) that reduces the $35 annual fee to $0, eliminating the financial barrier to program participation.
By choosing this membership option, I confirm that my annual household income is at or below these levels:
1 person: $15,650 or less
2 people: $21,150 or less
3 people: $26,650 or less
4 people: $32,150 or less
5 people: $37,650 or less
6 people: $43,150 or less
As a commitment to food equity, we want our membership to be easily accessible to all community members.
