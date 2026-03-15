Member of UCNWFL

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
This is your contribution to the organization you have chosen to pour your time and energy to. Thank your for supporting that for yourself and the rest of us. This payment will automatically renew each month until you choose to end it.
Renews monthly
If you can't afford the $10/mo; please choose to PAY WHAT YOU CAN here. This payment will automatically renew each month until you choose to end it.
No expiration
If you are ABLE please consider paying more than your monthly $10 to help someone who may be challenged to pay their dues. Thank you for you kindness to support your fellow members and the UCNWFL. This payment will automatically renew each month until you choose to end it or adjust it.
Valid until June 13, 2027
This is your contribution on an annual basis to the organization you have chosen to pour your time and energy to. Thank your for supporting that for yourself and the rest of us. This payment will automatically renew each month until you choose to end it.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!