Member Shop

New Chesapeake Men For Progress Education Foundation

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New Chesapeake Men For Progress Education Foundation

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Suit Jacket Size 1 item
Suit Jacket Size 1 item
Suit Jacket Size 1
$107.99
Available until Apr 7

NCMP Education Foundation Navy Blue Blazer Pricing


SIZES  34,36,38,40,42,44,46,48 Regular or Long


Be Sure to Order the Jacket that fits your Size

Suit Jacket Size 2 item
Suit Jacket Size 2 item
Suit Jacket Size 2
$130.99
Available until Apr 7

NCMP Education Foundation Navy Blue Blazer Pricing


SIZES 50, 52 Regular or Long


Be Sure to Order the Jacket that fits your Size

Suit Jacket Size 3 item
Suit Jacket Size 3 item
Suit Jacket Size 3
$132.99
Available until Apr 7

NCMP Education Foundation Navy Blue Blazer Pricing


SIZES  54, 56,58 Regular or Long


Be Sure to Order the Jacket that fits your Size

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!