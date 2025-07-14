Member Silent Auction 4

Starting bid
Make: JG Anschutz Model: Anschutz Achiever ST SN: 1410874 Caliber: .22 Barrel Length: 21" Action: Single Shot
Starting bid
Make: JG Anschutz Model: Anschutz Achiever ST SN: 1410929 Caliber: .22 Barrel Length: 21" Action: Single Shot
Starting bid
Make: JG Anschutz / Tristar Model: Achiever ST SN: 1410932 Cal: .22 Barrel Length: 21" Action: Single Shot
NO BOLT NO BOLT
Starting bid
Make: International Harvester Model: U.S. Rifle SN: 4574527 Cal: .30-06 Barrel Length: 24" Action: Semi Auto
Starting bid
Make: JG Anschutz Model: Anschutz Match Model 1903 SN: 3065947 Cal: .22 Barrel Length: 25" Action: Single Shot
Tape says "Bad Trigger" - Unknown what that means.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!