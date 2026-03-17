Santa Clara Valley Rifle Club
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Santa Clara Valley Rifle Club

Hosted by

Santa Clara Valley Rifle Club

About this event

Sales closed

Member Silent Auction 7 - May 2026

Aguila 1B222332 5000 Rounds item
Aguila 1B222332 5000 Rounds
$1

Starting bid

https://www.academy.com/p/aguila-ammunition-lr-standard-velocity-22-40-grain-rimfire-ammunition-50-rounds?sku=40-22-lr

Ammo Can F - Mixed item
Ammo Can F - Mixed
$1

Starting bid

1 x Winchester XT22 - 500 Rounds

Partial x Winchester XT22 - 500 Rounds

https://www.midwayusa.com/product/2900627313

4 x Federal

Champion (029465057169) - 525 Rounds

https://www.prosourcefirearms.com/product/federal-510-champion-training-22-lr-40-gr-solid-50-bx-100-cs

Tub of Mixed .22 item
Tub of Mixed .22
$1

Starting bid

9 x CCI 0035 - 500 Rounds

8 x CCI 0035 - 100 Rounds

https://www.cci-ammunition.com/rimfire/cci/standard-velocity/6-35.html

1 x Federal

Champion (029465156183) - 500 Rounds

https://www.prosourcefirearms.com/product/federal-510-champion-training-22-lr-40-gr-solid-50-bx-100-cs

Magtech 9A 9mm - 1000 Rounds item
Magtech 9A 9mm - 1000 Rounds
$1

Starting bid

1000 Round Case – 9mm Luger 115 Grain FMJ Ammo by Magtech – 9A

https://palmettostatearmory.com/9mm-luger-115-grain-full-metal-jacket-magtech-9a.html

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!