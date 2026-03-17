Member Silent Auction 7 - May 2026

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
1 x Winchester XT22 - 500 Rounds
Partial x Winchester XT22 - 500 Rounds
https://www.midwayusa.com/product/2900627313
4 x Federal
Champion (029465057169) - 525 Rounds
https://www.prosourcefirearms.com/product/federal-510-champion-training-22-lr-40-gr-solid-50-bx-100-cs
Starting bid
9 x CCI 0035 - 500 Rounds
8 x CCI 0035 - 100 Rounds
https://www.cci-ammunition.com/rimfire/cci/standard-velocity/6-35.html
1 x Federal
Champion (029465156183) - 500 Rounds
https://www.prosourcefirearms.com/product/federal-510-champion-training-22-lr-40-gr-solid-50-bx-100-cs
Starting bid
1000 Round Case – 9mm Luger 115 Grain FMJ Ammo by Magtech – 9A
https://palmettostatearmory.com/9mm-luger-115-grain-full-metal-jacket-magtech-9a.html
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