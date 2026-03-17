Santa Clara Valley Rifle Club

Hosted by

Santa Clara Valley Rifle Club

About this event

Member Silent Auction 8 - July 2026

Pick-up location

39275 State St, Fremont, CA 94538, USA

Aguila 1B222332 5000 Rounds item
Aguila 1B222332 5000 Rounds
$1

Starting bid

https://www.academy.com/p/aguila-ammunition-lr-standard-velocity-22-40-grain-rimfire-ammunition-50-rounds?sku=40-22-lr

Aguila 1B222332 5000 Rounds (Copy) item
Aguila 1B222332 5000 Rounds (Copy)
$1

Starting bid

https://www.academy.com/p/aguila-ammunition-lr-standard-velocity-22-40-grain-rimfire-ammunition-50-rounds?sku=40-22-lr

Aguila 1B222332 5000 Rounds item
Aguila 1B222332 5000 Rounds
$1

Starting bid

https://www.academy.com/p/aguila-ammunition-lr-standard-velocity-22-40-grain-rimfire-ammunition-50-rounds?sku=40-22-lr

Aguila 1B222332 5000 Rounds item
Aguila 1B222332 5000 Rounds
$1

Starting bid

https://www.academy.com/p/aguila-ammunition-lr-standard-velocity-22-40-grain-rimfire-ammunition-50-rounds?sku=40-22-lr

Aguila 1B222332 5000 Rounds item
Aguila 1B222332 5000 Rounds
$1

Starting bid

https://www.academy.com/p/aguila-ammunition-lr-standard-velocity-22-40-grain-rimfire-ammunition-50-rounds?sku=40-22-lr

Aguila 1B222332 5000 Rounds item
Aguila 1B222332 5000 Rounds
$1

Starting bid

https://www.academy.com/p/aguila-ammunition-lr-standard-velocity-22-40-grain-rimfire-ammunition-50-rounds?sku=40-22-lr

CMP Surplus .30 Ball M2 .30-06 - 240 Rounds item
CMP Surplus .30 Ball M2 .30-06 - 240 Rounds
$1

Starting bid

Sealed Can

Ammo Can E - Mixed item
Ammo Can E - Mixed
$1

Starting bid

2 x Magtech 9A 9mm - 50 Rounds

13 x Magtech 9A 9mm - 1 Round

https://palmettostatearmory.com/9mm-luger-115-grain-full-metal-jacket-magtech-9a.html

2 x Magtech 40B .40 - 50 Rounds

15 x Magtech 40B .40 - 1 Round

https://www.bereli.com/mt40b-v/

5 x Magtech 38P .38 - 50 Rounds

25 x Magtech 38P .38 - 1 Round

https://www.targetsportsusa.com/magtech-sport-38-special-ammo-148-grain-lead-wadcutter-38b-p-113066.aspx

3 x Sellier & Bellot SB45A .45 - 50 Rounds

https://www.targetsportsusa.com/sellier-bellot-45-acp-auto-ammo-230-grain-fmj-sb45a-p-3540.aspx

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!