Member Silent Auction 8 - July 2026

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Sealed Can
Starting bid
2 x Magtech 9A 9mm - 50 Rounds
13 x Magtech 9A 9mm - 1 Round
https://palmettostatearmory.com/9mm-luger-115-grain-full-metal-jacket-magtech-9a.html
2 x Magtech 40B .40 - 50 Rounds
15 x Magtech 40B .40 - 1 Round
https://www.bereli.com/mt40b-v/
5 x Magtech 38P .38 - 50 Rounds
25 x Magtech 38P .38 - 1 Round
https://www.targetsportsusa.com/magtech-sport-38-special-ammo-148-grain-lead-wadcutter-38b-p-113066.aspx
3 x Sellier & Bellot SB45A .45 - 50 Rounds
https://www.targetsportsusa.com/sellier-bellot-45-acp-auto-ammo-230-grain-fmj-sb45a-p-3540.aspx
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