St. Paddy's Day Jackpot Raffle

Ready to chase a little magic?

One lucky winner will receive $200 in scratch-off tickets, two YETI tumblers, $50 gift card to Hunter's Inn and an assortment of St. Paddy's Day-themed goodies. The luck of the Irish could be yours -- are you feeling lucky?



Enter to win for just $5 per chance!

All Proceeds go to our Member-to-Member foundation. M2M is a fund created by Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Assoc. Inc. that helps members who are struggling keep their electric bills paid.





M2M is a hand-up, not a handout.