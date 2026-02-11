Member-to-Member, Inc.

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Member-to-Member, Inc.

About this raffle

St. Paddy's Day Jackpot Raffle

St. Paddy's Day Jackpot Raffle
$5

Ready to chase a little magic? 
One lucky winner will receive $200 in scratch-off tickets, two YETI tumblers, $50 gift card to Hunter's Inn and an assortment of St. Paddy's Day-themed goodies. The luck of the Irish could be yours -- are you feeling lucky? 

Enter to win for just $5 per chance!

All Proceeds go to our Member-to-Member foundation. M2M is a fund created by Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Assoc. Inc. that helps members who are struggling keep their electric bills paid.  


M2M is a hand-up, not a handout.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!