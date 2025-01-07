Member-to-Member, Inc. 2025 Meat Raffle

Member-to-Member Inc. is holding a meat raffle with three exciting prizes! The grand prize includes a large freezer with 1/2 cow and 1/2 pig. The second and third prizes will each feature a small freezer with 1/4 cow and 1/4 pig. All meat will be purchased from the 4H Auction at the Crawford County Fair and will be delivered courtesy of NWREC within a 60-mile radius of our cooperative. The drawing will take place at our headquarters on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Member-to-Member Inc. is holding a meat raffle with three exciting prizes! The grand prize includes a large freezer with 1/2 cow and 1/2 pig. The second and third prizes will each feature a small freezer with 1/4 cow and 1/4 pig. All meat will be purchased from the 4H Auction at the Crawford County Fair and will be delivered courtesy of NWREC within a 60-mile radius of our cooperative. The drawing will take place at our headquarters on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

More details...