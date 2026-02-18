2026 Swim Lessons

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Level 1 - Introduction to Water Skills Ages 3-4+
For the beginner who is comfortable in the water.
Swimmers learn basics of swimming: bobbing, going under water, supported front and back floating, supported rolling over from front to back and back to front, supported gliding , supported flutter kick, supported front crawl arms and jumping in.
Level 1 - Introduction to Water Skills Ages 3-4+
For the beginner who is comfortable in the water.
Swimmers learn basics of swimming: bobbing, going under water, supported front and back floating, supported rolling over from front to back and back to front, supported gliding , supported flutter kick, supported front crawl arms and jumping in.
Level 1 - Introduction to Water Skills Ages 3-4+
For the beginner who is comfortable in the water.
Swimmers learn basics of swimming: bobbing, going under water, supported front and back floating, supported rolling over from front to back and back to front, supported gliding , supported flutter kick, supported front crawl arms and jumping in.
Level 1 - Introduction to Water Skills Ages 3-4+
For the beginner who is comfortable in the water.
Swimmers learn basics of swimming: bobbing, going under water, supported front and back floating, supported rolling over from front to back and back to front, supported gliding , supported flutter kick, supported front crawl arms and jumping in.
Level 2 - Fundamental Aquatic Skills Ages 4-5+
Swimmers should already be able to float on front and back and put head under water.
Swimmers will work on: independent front and back floating , independent rolling over from front to back and back to front, independent front and back glides, front crawl arms and kicks, back crawl arms and kicks, retrieving underwater objects, and jumping into water over their head.
Level 2 - Fundamental Aquatic Skills Ages 4-5+
Swimmers should already be able to float on front and back and put head under water.
Swimmers will work on: independent front and back floating , independent rolling over from front to back and back to front, independent front and back glides, front crawl arms and kicks, back crawl arms and kicks, retrieving underwater objects, and jumping into water over their head.
Level 2 - Fundamental Aquatic Skills Ages 4-5+
Swimmers should already be able to float on front and back and put head under water.
Swimmers will work on: independent front and back floating , independent rolling over from front to back and back to front, independent front and back glides, front crawl arms and kicks, back crawl arms and kicks, retrieving underwater objects, and jumping into water over their head.
Level 2 - Fundamental Aquatic Skills Ages 4-5+
Swimmers should already be able to float on front and back and put head under water.
Swimmers will work on: independent front and back floating , independent rolling over from front to back and back to front, independent front and back glides, front crawl arms and kicks, back crawl arms and kicks, retrieving underwater objects, and jumping into water over their head.
Level 3 - Stroke Development Ages 5-6+
Swimmers should already be comfortable swimming front stroke and swimming on their back.
Swimmers will work on: gliding, freestyle with side breathing, backstroke, breast stroke and dolphin kicks, retrieving objects in deeper water, treading water, jumping into deep water and compact dives.
Level 3 - Stroke Development Ages 5-6+
Swimmers should already be comfortable swimming front stroke and swimming on their back.
Swimmers will work on: gliding, freestyle with side breathing, backstroke, breast stroke and dolphin kicks, retrieving objects in deeper water, treading water, jumping into deep water and compact dives.
Level 3 - Stroke Development Ages 5-6+
Swimmers should already be comfortable swimming front stroke and swimming on their back.
Swimmers will work on: gliding, freestyle with side breathing, backstroke, breast stroke and dolphin kicks, retrieving objects in deeper water, treading water, jumping into deep water and compact dives.
Level 3 - Stroke Development Ages 5-6+
Swimmers should already be comfortable swimming front stroke and swimming on their back.
Swimmers will work on: gliding, freestyle with side breathing, backstroke, breast stroke and dolphin kicks, retrieving objects in deeper water, treading water, jumping into deep water and compact dives.
Level 4 - Stroke Improvement Ages 7+
Swimmers should already be able to: swim front and back crawl 25 yards.
Swimmers will work on: rotary breathing, freestyle, backstroke, elementary backstroke, scissors kick and sidestroke, whip kick and breaststroke, intro to turning at wall, treading water with modified scissors, and diving in kneeling position.
Level 4 - Stroke Improvement Ages 7+
Swimmers should already be able to: swim front and back crawl 25 yards.
Swimmers will work on: rotary breathing, freestyle, backstroke, elementary backstroke, scissors kick and sidestroke, whip kick and breaststroke, intro to turning at wall, treading water with modified scissors, and diving in kneeling position.
Level 4 - Stroke Improvement Ages 7+
Swimmers should already be able to: swim front and back crawl 25 yards.
Swimmers will work on: rotary breathing, freestyle, backstroke, elementary backstroke, scissors kick and sidestroke, whip kick and breaststroke, intro to turning at wall, treading water with modified scissors, and diving in kneeling position.
Level 4 - Stroke Improvement Ages 7+
Swimmers should already be able to: swim front and back crawl 25 yards.
Swimmers will work on: rotary breathing, freestyle, backstroke, elementary backstroke, scissors kick and sidestroke, whip kick and breaststroke, intro to turning at wall, treading water with modified scissors, and diving in kneeling position.
Level 5: Stroke Refinement
Guidance allows kids to refine their strokes and become more efficient swimmers.
Level 5: Stroke Refinement
Guidance allows kids to refine their strokes and become more efficient swimmers.
Level 5: Stroke Refinement
Guidance allows kids to refine their strokes and become more efficient swimmers.
Level 5: Stroke Refinement
Guidance allows kids to refine their strokes and become more efficient swimmers.
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