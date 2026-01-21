The Cottagers Inc.

Offered by

The Cottagers Inc.

About the memberships

2026 Members Dues, Assessments, and other donations

Annual Dues for General & Legacy Members
$250

No expiration

Complete your annual dues by 4/1 to avoid late fees and to maintain your membership. If not received by 4/1, $250 plus a $50 late fee is required for a member to maintain their "membership good standing" for annual dues.

Membership Dues Late Fee (due starting May 1
$50

No expiration

A late fee of $50 is required in addition to $250 annual membership dues if paid on 5/1 or after to fulfill your dues requirement and maintain your "membership in good standing."

New Members Building Fund Assessment
$500

No expiration

New members are required to complete at least a $500 Building Fund Assessment.

House Tour Ticket in lieu of 1 ticket
$70

No expiration

Donate the cost of at least one ticket to the 39th Annual House Tour scheduled for July 16, 2026.

Add a donation for The Cottagers Inc.

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