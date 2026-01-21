2026 Members Dues, Assessments, and other donations

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About the memberships
No expiration
Complete your annual dues by 4/1 to avoid late fees and to maintain your membership. If not received by 4/1, $250 plus a $50 late fee is required for a member to maintain their "membership good standing" for annual dues.
No expiration
A late fee of $50 is required in addition to $250 annual membership dues if paid on 5/1 or after to fulfill your dues requirement and maintain your "membership in good standing."
No expiration
New members are required to complete at least a $500 Building Fund Assessment.
No expiration
Donate the cost of at least one ticket to the 39th Annual House Tour scheduled for July 16, 2026.
$
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