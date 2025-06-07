Members Only Booking Site!!! DISCOUNT CODE REQUIRED FOR MEMBERS PRICING!!!. INC-USA Inaugural Convention: Strengthening and Elevating Iwere Land

400 SE 2nd St

Miami, FL 33131, USA

Kids’ Meal & Activities Package (Ages 3–12) — $95
$237.50
Coupon required for member pricing All kids’ meals (Friday Meet & Greet, Saturday breakfast, lunch, Gala Dinner, and Sunday breakfast/brunch) Access to creative workshops and kids-only activities Backstage access to the headliner performance (Boat Tour not included—available as a separate add-on) For children ages 3–12. Children under 3 attend free with a registered adult.
Adult Meal & Activities Package (Ages 13+) — $145
$362.50
Coupon required for member pricing All adult meals (Friday Meet & Greet, Saturday breakfast, lunch, Gala Dinner, and Sunday breakfast/brunch) Full access to all workshops, convention sessions, and cultural events Backstage access to the headliner performance (Boat Tour not included—available as a separate add-on)
Sunday Boat Tour Add-On — $50
$125
Coupon required for member pricing Experience the convention as a VIP: All Standard Admission benefits Special VIP seating at the front of the stage for the Gala Dinner Priority check-in Exclusive VIP gift bag Sunday Boat Tour included
Add a donation for Itsekiri National Congress USA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!