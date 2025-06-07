Members Only Booking Site!!! DISCOUNT CODE REQUIRED FOR MEMBERS PRICING!!!. INC-USA Inaugural Convention: Strengthening and Elevating Iwere Land

Coupon required for member pricing
All kids’ meals (Friday Meet & Greet, Saturday breakfast, lunch, Gala Dinner, and Sunday breakfast/brunch)
Access to creative workshops and kids-only activities
Backstage access to the headliner performance
(Boat Tour not included—available as a separate add-on)
For children ages 3–12. Children under 3 attend free with a registered adult.
Coupon required for member pricing
All kids’ meals (Friday Meet & Greet, Saturday breakfast, lunch, Gala Dinner, and Sunday breakfast/brunch)
Access to creative workshops and kids-only activities
Backstage access to the headliner performance
(Boat Tour not included—available as a separate add-on)
For children ages 3–12. Children under 3 attend free with a registered adult.
Adult Meal & Activities Package (Ages 13+) — $145
$362.50
Coupon required for member pricing
All adult meals (Friday Meet & Greet, Saturday breakfast, lunch, Gala Dinner, and Sunday breakfast/brunch)
Full access to all workshops, convention sessions, and cultural events
Backstage access to the headliner performance
(Boat Tour not included—available as a separate add-on)
Coupon required for member pricing
All adult meals (Friday Meet & Greet, Saturday breakfast, lunch, Gala Dinner, and Sunday breakfast/brunch)
Full access to all workshops, convention sessions, and cultural events
Backstage access to the headliner performance
(Boat Tour not included—available as a separate add-on)
Sunday Boat Tour Add-On — $50
$125
Coupon required for member pricing
Experience the convention as a VIP:
All Standard Admission benefits
Special VIP seating at the front of the stage for the Gala Dinner
Priority check-in
Exclusive VIP gift bag
Sunday Boat Tour included
Coupon required for member pricing
Experience the convention as a VIP:
All Standard Admission benefits
Special VIP seating at the front of the stage for the Gala Dinner
Priority check-in
Exclusive VIP gift bag
Sunday Boat Tour included
Add a donation for Itsekiri National Congress USA
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!