CAMINHO DAS ROSAS, INC

Offered by

CAMINHO DAS ROSAS, INC

About the memberships

Members Program

General Membership
$50

Renews monthly

All membership donations will have the same access. Donate with your heart, what works for you. If you need to set up a different arrangement, please let us know.

Basic Membership
$22.22

Renews monthly

All membership donations will have the same access. Donate with your heart, what works for you. If you need to set up a different arrangement, please let us know.

Abundant Membership
$100

Renews monthly

All membership donations will have the same access. Donate with your heart, what works for you. If you need to set up a different arrangement, please let us know.

Add a donation for CAMINHO DAS ROSAS, INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!