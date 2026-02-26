Hosted by

The Plum Borough Chamber Of Commerce

About this event

Members' Spotlight Video

Video
$50

This gives you access to an edited, complete interview-style video. We will use it for our Member Spotlight video series and for referrals. You will also receive a copy to add to your social media, website, or whatever other purpose you would like.

Video - Elite Members
$40

This gives you access to an edited, complete interview-style video. We will use it for our Member Spotlight video series and for referrals. You will also receive a copy to add to your social media, website, or whatever other purpose you would like

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!