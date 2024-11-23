Members that Matter

Access to our quarterly newsletter with up-to-date information on your impact, invitation to our annual benefactor's event, and name recognition on our official website
Access to our quarterly newsletter with up-to-date information on your impact, invitation to our annual benefactor's event, and name recognition on our official website
Dream Champion
$25
Renews monthly
All benefits of the Memory Maker membership package, the opportunity for a member spotlight in our quarterly newsletter, and a thank-you email with a personalized story of a child you have impacted
10% discount on all Moments Matter ticketing, merchandise, and raffles
All benefits of the Memory Maker membership package, the opportunity for a member spotlight in our quarterly newsletter, and a thank-you email with a personalized story of a child you have impacted
10% discount on all Moments Matter ticketing, merchandise, and raffles
Forever Friend
$50
Renews monthly
All benefits of the Dream Champion membership package, a
Moments Matter official event named after donor, annual plaque commemorating donor, and a 25% discount on all Moments Matter ticketing, merchandise, and raffles
All benefits of the Dream Champion membership package, a
Moments Matter official event named after donor, annual plaque commemorating donor, and a 25% discount on all Moments Matter ticketing, merchandise, and raffles
Add a donation for Moments Matter
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!