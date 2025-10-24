Members Tickets - HWA Pink Feathered Ladies Crawl

3333 Co Rd 119

Hutto, TX 78634, USA

Blueberry Lemon Drop Mixology
$30

Mixology Blueberry Lemon Drop cocktail with Rachel of Grapes and Rye✨

Select your timeslot at checkout. 3PM | 4PM


Includes an exclusive event swag bag to take home, filled with goodies to remind you of the cause.


Please arrive 10 minutes before your first activity to check in.

Two Handmade Cards Workshop
$20

Two handmade cards workshop with Sylvia from Cumberland Road Art Studio 💌


Select your timeslot at checkout. 4PM | 5PM | 6PM


Includes an exclusive event swag bag to take home, filled with goodies to remind you of the cause.


Please arrive 10 minutes before your first activity to check in.

Hippo Ornament Craft
$25

Hippo Ornament craft with Elizabeth from Bonura Studios 🦛


Select your timeslot at checkout. 3PM | 4PM | 5PM


Includes an exclusive event swag bag to take home, filled with goodies to remind you of the cause.


Please arrive 10 minutes before your first activity to check in.

Christmas Tree Luminary Crafts
$35

Clay Craft session creating a Christmas Tree Luminary with Bethany from BBK Ceramics 🎨


Select your timeslot at checkout. 4PM | 5PM | 6PM


Includes an exclusive event swag bag to take home, filled with goodies to remind you of the cause.


Please arrive 10 minutes before your first activity to check in.

Candle Pouring Workshop
$20

Candle pouring workshop with Yvette from The Stone Garden 🕯


Select your timeslot at checkout. 3PM | 4PM | 5PM | 6PM


Includes an exclusive event swag bag to take home, filled with goodies to remind you of the cause.

Please arrive 10 minutes before your first activity to check in.

