Members Tickets - HWA Pink Feathered Ladies Crawl

Mixology Blueberry Lemon Drop cocktail with Rachel of Grapes and Rye✨
Select your timeslot at checkout. 3PM | 4PM
Includes an exclusive event swag bag to take home, filled with goodies to remind you of the cause.
Please arrive 10 minutes before your first activity to check in.
Two handmade cards workshop with Sylvia from Cumberland Road Art Studio 💌
Select your timeslot at checkout. 4PM | 5PM | 6PM
Hippo Ornament craft with Elizabeth from Bonura Studios 🦛
Select your timeslot at checkout. 3PM | 4PM | 5PM
Clay Craft session creating a Christmas Tree Luminary with Bethany from BBK Ceramics 🎨
Select your timeslot at checkout. 4PM | 5PM | 6PM
Candle pouring workshop with Yvette from The Stone Garden 🕯
Select your timeslot at checkout. 3PM | 4PM | 5PM | 6PM
