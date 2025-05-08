Batesville Preservation Association

Offered by

Batesville Preservation Association

About the memberships

Membership 2025

Student
$5

Valid until March 6, 2027

Expires after 1 year. Renewal is optional at checkout.

Individual
$20

Valid until March 6, 2027

Expires after 1 year. Renewal is optional at checkout.

Family
$30

Valid until March 6, 2027

Expires after 1 year. Renewal is optional at checkout.

Sustaining
$50

Valid until March 6, 2027

Expires after 1 year. Renewal is optional at checkout.

Patron
$100

Valid until March 6, 2027

Expires after 1 year. Renewal is optional at checkout.

Benefactor
$500

Valid until March 6, 2027

Expires after 1 year. Renewal is optional at checkout.

Add a donation for Batesville Preservation Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!