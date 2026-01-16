Membership 2026

Benefits: Advanced notification of season announcements, events, and auditions; Advanced registration for workshops and educational events; Access to members-only presales; Voting rights at general meetings; Two (2) discount tickets to each production; Recognition in programs and on the website; Recognition from stage; Invitations to special events; Three (3) mentions on social media; Inclusion of logo on all emails related to sponsored season; Four (4) free tickets to each production in the sponsored season; Discount ticket code to share as desired; Logo displayed on the Home page of the website for the duration of the season