Offered by

Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association

About the memberships

Membership 2026

Single Membership
$20

Valid until July 28, 2027

This single membership is for the purchaser only. When checking out you may choose "other" and enter 0.00 when asked to support the platform.

Family Membership
$35

Valid until July 28, 2027

This family membership is for the family members within the household and who are listed on the family membership. When checking out you may choose "other" and enter 0.00 when asked to support the platform (Zeffy).

Upgrade Single Membership to Family Membership
$15

Valid until July 28, 2027

This is an add on fee for a single membership to upgrade to a family membership.

Add a donation for Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!