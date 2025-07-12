Membership 2025-26

Single Membership
$150

Valid for one year

Dues payment for one PERSON from October 1, 2025 thru September 30, 2026.

Couples Membership
$225

Valid for one year

Dues payment for one COUPLE from October 1, 2025 thru September 30, 2026.

Corporate Membership
$150

Valid for one year

Dues payment for one COMPANY/ORGANIZATION from October 1, 2025 thru September 30, 2026.

Monthly Payment Plan
$12.50

Renews monthly

Your checking account, credit card, or debit card will be charged $12.50 monthly for 12 months for a total of $150 to cover your annual dues from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026.

