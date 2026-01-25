Membership 2026

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A skier who enters performance areas during practice, shows and competitions.
Five or more active skiers or active non-skiers of the same family, husband and wife or parent(s)/guardian(s) and child(children) under the age of 25.
An active non-skier who enters performance areas during practice, shows and competitions.
An active non skier who does not enter performance areas during practices, shows, or competitions.
$
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