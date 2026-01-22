Firehouse Elite Booster Oregon inc

Firehouse Elite Booster Oregon inc

About the memberships

Membership 2026-27

1 Athlete Yearly Membership
$25

Valid until March 5, 2027

This membership is for one athlete and runs the duration of the training season (June to May).

2 Athlete Yearly Membership
$35

Valid until March 5, 2027

This membership is for two athletes and runs the duration of the training season (June to May).

3 Athlete Yearly Membership
$45

Valid until March 5, 2027

This membership is for three athletes and runs the duration of the training season (June to May).

4 Athlete Yearly Membership
$55

Valid until March 5, 2027

This membership is for four athletes and runs the duration of the training season (June to May).

