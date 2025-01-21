Membership

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
Any interpreter of American Sign Language and English who holds valid certification accepted by RID.
Individuals engaged in interpreting or transliterating who do not hold current NAD- RID certification.
Any non-certified individual interested in supporting the organization's purposes and activities, but does not meet eligibility requirements for Voting Certified or Voting Associate Member.
A non-certified individual currently enrolled in a course of study in American Sign Language and English interpretation.
Any Organization/Institution with an interest in supporting the purposes and activities of neRID.
