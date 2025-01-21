Membership

Voting Certified Member
$25

Any interpreter of American Sign Language and English who holds valid certification accepted by RID.

Voting Associate Member
$20

Individuals engaged in interpreting or transliterating who do not hold current NAD- RID certification.

Non-voting Supporting Member
$15

Any non-certified individual interested in supporting the organization's purposes and activities, but does not meet eligibility requirements for Voting Certified or Voting Associate Member.

Non-voting Student Member
free

A non-certified individual currently enrolled in a course of study in American Sign Language and English interpretation.

Non-voting Organizational or Institutional Membership
$15

Any Organization/Institution with an interest in supporting the purposes and activities of neRID.

