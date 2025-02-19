Friends of the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Memberships
Friend
$15
Valid until February 26, 2027
Your tax-deductible membership will help us promote and advocate for the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail and the growing network of shared-use paths, bike lanes, and sidewalks in Westfield. Our mission is to transform Westfield into a bike- and pedestrian-friendly community and your support will help us get there!
Family
$25
Valid until February 26, 2027
Your tax-deductible membership will help us promote and advocate for the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail and the growing network of shared-use paths, bike lanes, and sidewalks in Westfield. Our mission is to transform Westfield into a bike- and pedestrian-friendly community and your support will help us get there!
Supporter
$50
Valid until February 26, 2027
Your tax-deductible membership will help us promote and advocate for the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail and the growing network of shared-use paths, bike lanes, and sidewalks in Westfield. Our mission is to transform Westfield into a bike- and pedestrian-friendly community and your support will help us get there!
Advocate
$100
Valid until February 26, 2027
Your tax-deductible membership will help us promote and advocate for the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail and the growing network of shared-use paths, bike lanes, and sidewalks in Westfield. Our mission is to transform Westfield into a bike- and pedestrian-friendly community and your support will help us get there!
Business
$150
Valid until February 26, 2027
As a Business Member, your business logo will be featured on our website (including on our interactive trail map), our social media, our monthly newsletter, and other promotional materials.
Your tax-deductible membership will help us promote and advocate for the Columbia Greenway Rail Trail and the growing network of shared-use paths, bike lanes, and sidewalks in Westfield. Our mission is to transform Westfield into a bike- and pedestrian-friendly community and your support will help us get there!
