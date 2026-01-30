Offered by

Toastmasters of La Jolla

About the memberships

Dual Membership - (No International New Member Fee)

Dual Membership - 3 Month
$61

No expiration

3 months, no int. fees. One time club fee of $10.

Dual Membership - 2 Month
$44

No expiration

2 months, no int. fees. One time club fee of $10.

Dual Membership - 1 Month
$27

No expiration

1 month, no int. fees. One time club fee of $10.

Dual Membership - 4 Month
$78

No expiration

4 months, no int. fees. One time club fee of $10.

Dual Membership - 5 Month
$95

No expiration

5 months, no int. fees. One time club fee of $10.

Dual Membership - 6 Month
$112

No expiration

6 months, no int. fees. One time club fee of $10.

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