Membership

Business Listings

Your Listing Includes a Variety of Amenities

We’ve also created a video to help you maximize your listing’s potential!

A Ribbon Cutting - We will have a ribbon cutting for your company and announce your business to the Bantucola Tribe. This event can be at your business or event center where we can celebrate your business.



Home Page Position 2 Weeks

Social Media Promotion

1 Livestream on Social Media

3 Monthly Post on All Platforms

3 Video Commercial Promotion



Black Business Showcase

We will do a permanent video showcasing



Newsletter Promotion

Includes 3 Email Business Showcase

Feature on newsletter every 2 months.



Special Perks

Office Depot Savings Card

Special savings on magazine ads