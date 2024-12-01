Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Business Listings
Your Listing Includes a Variety of Amenities
We’ve also created a video to help you maximize your listing’s potential!
A Ribbon Cutting - We will have a ribbon cutting for your company and announce your business to the Bantucola Tribe. This event can be at your business or event center where we can celebrate your business.
Home Page Position 2 Weeks
Social Media Promotion
1 Livestream on Social Media
1 Monthly Post on All Platforms
1 Video Commercial Promotion
Black Business Showcase
We will do a permanent video showcasing
Newsletter Promotion
• Includes 1 Email Business Showcase
• Feature on newsletter every 3 months.
Special Perks
Office Depot Savings Card
Valid for one year
Business Listings
Your Listing Includes a Variety of Amenities
We’ve also created a video to help you maximize your listing’s potential!
A Ribbon Cutting - We will have a ribbon cutting for your company and announce your business to the Bantucola Tribe. This event can be at your business or event center where we can celebrate your business.
Home Page Position 2 Weeks
Social Media Promotion
1 Livestream on Social Media
3 Monthly Post on All Platforms
3 Video Commercial Promotion
Black Business Showcase
We will do a permanent video showcasing
Newsletter Promotion
Includes 3 Email Business Showcase
Feature on newsletter every 2 months.
Special Perks
Office Depot Savings Card
Special savings on magazine ads
Valid for one year
Business Listings
Your Listing Includes a Variety of Amenities
We’ve also created a video to help you
maximize your listing’s potential!
A Ribbon Cutting - We will have a ribbon
cutting for your company and announce
your business to the Bantucola Tribe. This
event can be at your business or event center
where we can celebrate your business.
Home Page Position 2 Weeks
Social Media Promotion
1 Livestream on Social Media
4 - 5 Monthly Post on All Platforms
4 Video Commercial Promotion
Black Business Showcase
We will do a permanent video showcasing
Newsletter Promotion
Includes 3 Email Business Showcase
Feature on newsletter every months.
Special Perks
Office Depot Savings Card
Special savings on magazine ads
Renews monthly
Business Listings
Your Listing Includes a Variety of Amenities
We’ve also created a video to help you
maximize your listing’s potential!
A Ribbon Cutting - We will have a ribbon
cutting for your company and announce
your business to the Bantucola Tribe. This
event can be at your business or event center
where we can celebrate your business.
Home Page Position 2 Weeks
Social Media Promotion
1 Livestream on Social Media
4 - 5 Monthly Post on All Platforms
4 Video Commercial Promotion
Black Business Showcase
We will do a permanent video showcasing
Newsletter Promotion
Includes 3 Email Business Showcase
Feature on newsletter every months.
Special Perks
Office Depot Savings Card
Special savings on magazine ads
