Membership Dues

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until July 24, 2027
IMPORTANT: Before submitting your payment, please remove Zeffy's optional donation. Zeffy automatically adds a 17% donation at checkout, which is paid directly to Zeffy and is not received by our chapter.
To opt out, click the drop-down menu next to the 17% donation, select "Other," and enter $0.
Please double check your total before completing your payment. Donations made to Zeffy cannot be refunded by our chapter, as we never receive those funds.
There is no fee to pay your dues through Zeffy, and no donation is required.
Valid until July 24, 2027
IMPORTANT: Before submitting your payment, please remove Zeffy's optional donation. Zeffy automatically adds a 17% donation at checkout, which is paid directly to Zeffy and is not received by our chapter.
To opt out, click the drop-down menu next to the 17% donation, select "Other," and enter $0.
Please double check your total before completing your payment. Donations made to Zeffy cannot be refunded by our chapter, as we never receive those funds.
There is no fee to pay your dues through Zeffy, and no donation is required.
Valid until July 24, 2027
IMPORTANT: Before submitting your payment, please remove Zeffy's optional donation. Zeffy automatically adds a 17% donation at checkout, which is paid directly to Zeffy and is not received by our chapter.
To opt out, click the drop-down menu next to the 17% donation, select "Other," and enter $0.
Please double check your total before completing your payment. Donations made to Zeffy cannot be refunded by our chapter, as we never receive those funds.
There is no fee to pay your dues through Zeffy, and no donation is required.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!