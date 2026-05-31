Membership Dues

IMPORTANT: Before submitting your payment, please remove Zeffy's optional donation. Zeffy automatically adds a 17% donation at checkout, which is paid directly to Zeffy and is not received by our chapter.





To opt out, click the drop-down menu next to the 17% donation, select "Other," and enter $0.





Please double check your total before completing your payment. Donations made to Zeffy cannot be refunded by our chapter, as we never receive those funds.





There is no fee to pay your dues through Zeffy, and no donation is required.