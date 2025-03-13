Membership Added Features

Podcasts and Media: We have three awesome programs where you can create an episode using Bantucola’s platform. Your podcast can help the community stay informed on business trends, entrepreneurship, and community updates. It will be seen on all of our platforms. We feature the following pod/videocast shows now, and you can also participate in these for a small fee.
o Black Business Showcase
o Community Awareness
o The Small Business Project
YOUR POD/VIDEOCAST CAN BE NO LONGER THAN 28 MINUTES. These are monthly terms
Email Marketing
$89
Your business will be featured in our newsletter’s welcome email introducing new members to our community. Additionally, every months, we’ll highlight your business in subsequent news-letters to keep it top of mind for our growing audience. THIS IS FOR 6 MONTHS OF VISIBILITY.
Commercial
$125
If you already have a commercial, we’ll post it for you! Video commercials are highly effective tools to communicate your brand message and engage potential customers. If you do not have a commercial and would like one created for an additional fee, we will help you create one. These are monthly terms and the commercial can be NO LONGER than 30 SECONDS.
