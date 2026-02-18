Membership Application

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: March 31
One-year membership for any interested woman who owns or manages an acre or more of land in Florida, or a professional working for-profit in forestry, extension, agriculture, conservation, or other natural resource-related fields.
Valid until May 16, 2027
Save $15 when you pay $90 for THREE years.
**Please ignore the "Valid until" language. We will manually adjust the expiration date to match the 3-year membership.
Renews yearly on: March 31
Any woman professional working for a government agency or non-profit in forestry, extension, agriculture, conservation, or other natural resource-related fields in Florida.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!