The Royal, Sovereign, and Imperial Court of the Alamo Empire, Inc.
About the memberships
Membership Application (Reign XXXIV (34))
Tier 1 - Annual Membership - Single
$30
No expiration
Tier 1 Membership - Single will be limited to residents of the following Texas counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, and Wilson Counties. Tier 1 members - Single:
1. Have voting rights in general membership meetings;
2. Are granted access to Alamochat and TexasChat;
3. Can be elected to the Board of Directors;
4. Can apply to be a candidate for a monarch position in the Corporation;
5. Can be a member of a standing or ad hoc committee; and
6. Can request an absentee ballot from the Board of Directors for the election of monarchs.
Tier 1 - Annual Membership - Couples
$40
No expiration
Tier 1 Membership - Couples will be limited to residents of the following Texas counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, and Wilson Counties. Tier 1 Couples:
1. Couples must live in the same house,
2. Have voting rights in general membership meetings;
3. Are granted access to Alamochat and TexasChat;
4. Can be elected to the Board of Directors;
5. Can apply to be a candidate for a monarch position in the Corporation;
6. Can be a member of a standing or ad hoc committee; and
7. Can request an absentee ballot from the Board of Directors for the election of monarchs.
Tier 2 - Annual Membership - Single
$30
No expiration
Tier 2 Membership - Single will be to Lifetime Titleholders & COM members who do not reside in the following Texas counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, and Wilson Counties. Tier 2 members:
1. Are granted access to Alamochat and TexasChat;
2. Have voting rights in General Membership meetings;
3. Cannot be elected to the Board of Directors;
4. Cannot run for a monarch position in the Corporation;
5. Can request an absentee ballot from the Board of Directors for the election of monarchs; and
6. Can only be a member of the COM if they meet the qualifications described in the COM’s SOP
Tier 2 - Annual Membership - Couples
$40
No expiration
Tier 2 Membership - Couples will be limited to Lifetime Titleholders & COM members who do not reside in the following Texas counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, and Wilson Counties. Tier 2 Couples:
1. Couples must live in the same house,
2. Are granted access to Alamochat and TexasChat;
3. Have voting rights in General Membership meetings;
4. Cannot be elected to the Board of Directors;
5. Cannot run for a monarch position in the Corporation;
6. Can request an absentee ballot from the Board of Directors for the election of monarchs; and
7. Can only be a member of the COM if they meet the qualifications described in the COM’s SOP
