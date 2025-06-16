The Royal, Sovereign, and Imperial Court of the Alamo Empire, Inc.

Membership Application (Reign XXXIV (34))

Tier 1 - Annual Membership - Single
$30

No expiration

Tier 1 Membership - Single will be limited to residents of the following Texas counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, and Wilson Counties. Tier 1 members - Single: 1. Have voting rights in general membership meetings; 2. Are granted access to Alamochat and TexasChat; 3. Can be elected to the Board of Directors; 4. Can apply to be a candidate for a monarch position in the Corporation; 5. Can be a member of a standing or ad hoc committee; and 6. Can request an absentee ballot from the Board of Directors for the election of monarchs.
Tier 1 - Annual Membership - Couples
$40

No expiration

Tier 1 Membership - Couples will be limited to residents of the following Texas counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, and Wilson Counties. Tier 1 Couples: 1. Couples must live in the same house, 2. Have voting rights in general membership meetings; 3. Are granted access to Alamochat and TexasChat; 4. Can be elected to the Board of Directors; 5. Can apply to be a candidate for a monarch position in the Corporation; 6. Can be a member of a standing or ad hoc committee; and 7. Can request an absentee ballot from the Board of Directors for the election of monarchs.
Tier 2 - Annual Membership - Single
$30

No expiration

Tier 2 Membership - Single will be to Lifetime Titleholders & COM members who do not reside in the following Texas counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, and Wilson Counties. Tier 2 members: 1. Are granted access to Alamochat and TexasChat; 2. Have voting rights in General Membership meetings; 3. Cannot be elected to the Board of Directors; 4. Cannot run for a monarch position in the Corporation; 5. Can request an absentee ballot from the Board of Directors for the election of monarchs; and 6. Can only be a member of the COM if they meet the qualifications described in the COM’s SOP
Tier 2 - Annual Membership - Couples
$40

No expiration

Tier 2 Membership - Couples will be limited to Lifetime Titleholders & COM members who do not reside in the following Texas counties: Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Frio, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Medina, and Wilson Counties. Tier 2 Couples: 1. Couples must live in the same house, 2. Are granted access to Alamochat and TexasChat; 3. Have voting rights in General Membership meetings; 4. Cannot be elected to the Board of Directors; 5. Cannot run for a monarch position in the Corporation; 6. Can request an absentee ballot from the Board of Directors for the election of monarchs; and 7. Can only be a member of the COM if they meet the qualifications described in the COM’s SOP

