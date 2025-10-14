Membership - Create Community

Individual
$30

Single Adult Membership... Annual Membership Benefits include- Advanced notification, registration, and pricing for classes and events, Member-versary month discount, Monthly Create Community newsletter to include a community calendar of events and activities, Opportunities to showcase and sell your art, Annual member celebration, and knowing your membership fee helps you give back to your community and help the arts thrive!

Senior/Student/Military/Veteran- ID required to verify
$25

Discounted Adult Membership... Annual Membership Benefits include- Advanced notification, registration, and pricing for classes and events, Member-versary month discount, Monthly Create Community newsletter to include a community calendar of events and activities, Opportunities to showcase and sell your art, Annual membership celebration, and knowing your membership fee helps you give back to your community and help the arts thrive! Senior is age 65 and older.

Family
$50

Family Membership- 2 or more members living in the same household... Annual Membership Benefits include- Advanced notification, registration, and pricing for classes and events, Member-versary month discount, Monthly Create Community newsletter to include a community calendar of events and activities, Opportunities to showcase and sell your art, Annual member celebration, and knowing your membership fee helps you give back to your community and help the arts thrive!

Family with a Senior/Military/Veteran- ID required
$40

Discounted Family Membership- 2 or more members living in the same household... Annual Membership Benefits include- Advanced notification, registration, and pricing for classes and events, Member-versary month discount, Monthly Create Community newsletter to include a community calendar of events and activities, Opportunities to showcase and sell your art, Annual member celebration, and knowing your membership fee helps you give back to your community and help the arts thrive! Senior is age 65 and older.

Legacy Creator- LIFETIME MEMBER
$500

LIFETIME Membership- Individual or Family... In a addition to Membership Benefits listed below, as a LIFETIME member you also receive special recognition on the Legacy page of our website with honorarium or in memoriam available. Advanced notification, registration, and pricing for classes and events, Member-versary month discount, Monthly Create Community newsletter to include a community calendar of events and activities, Opportunities to showcase and sell your art, Annual member celebration, and knowing your membership fee helps you give back to your community and help the arts thrive!

Non-Profit Patron
$75

Non-Profit Patron members receive advance notification, early bird registration, special member pricing, entry to our annual member celebration, inclusion on our business and organization membership listing with your website/social media link, and a Social Media shoutout with tag a minimum of quarterly. PLUS employee-discounted memberships.

Patron
$100

Patron members receive advance notification, early bird registration, special member pricing, entry to our annual member celebration, and inclusion on our business and organization membership listing with your website/social media link.

Visionary
$250

Visionary members receive advance notification, early bird registration, special member pricing, entry to our annual member celebration, and inclusion on our business and organization membership listing with your website/social media link. PLUS a Social Media shoutout with tag a minimum of quarterly.

Changemaker
$500

Changemaker members receive advance notification, early bird registration, special member pricing, entry to our annual member celebration, inclusion on our business and organization membership listing with your website/social media link, and a Social Media shoutout with tag a minimum of quarterly. PLUS employee-discounted memberships.

Non-Profit Dream Builder
$300

Non-Profit Dream Builder members receive advance notification, early bird registration, special member pricing, entry to our annual member celebration, inclusion on our business and organization membership listing with your website/social media link, a Social Media shoutout with tag a minimum of quarterly, and employee-discounted memberships. PLUS annual recognition as a sponsor at our annual events and website.

Dream Builder
$1,000

Dream Builder members receive advance notification, early bird registration, special member pricing, entry to our annual member celebration, inclusion on our business and organization membership listing with your website/social media link, a Social Media shoutout with tag a minimum of quarterly, and employee-discounted memberships. PLUS annual recognition as a sponsor at our annual events and website.

Non-Profit Legacy Community Creator
$3,000

Non-Profit Legacy Community Creator members receive advance notification, early bird registration, special member pricing, entry to our annual member celebration, inclusion on our business and organization membership listing with your website/social media link, a Social Media shoutout with tag a minimum of quarterly, employee-discounted memberships, and annual recognition as a sponsor at our annual events and website. PLUS special recognition on the Legacy Community Plaque online and in-house with honorarium or memoriam available for all donations/membership payment of $3,000 or more.

Legacy Community Creator
$5,000

Legacy Community Creator members receive advance notification, early bird registration, special member pricing, entry to our annual member celebration, inclusion on our business and organization membership listing with your website/social media link, a Social Media shoutout with tag a minimum of quarterly, employee-discounted memberships, and annual recognition as a sponsor at our annual events and website. PLUS special recognition on the Legacy Community Plaque online and in-house with honorarium or memoriam available for all donations/membership payment of $5,000 or more.

