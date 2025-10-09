Membership Donations - Elko Rotary Fund

Donate to community presenters and local non-profits or service clubs requesting donations.
Join us this year to continue growing our community’s green legacy - bringing shade, beauty, and cleaner air to Elko County.
Rotarians have planted trees since 1932 as a symbol of our fellowship, friendship, and community service.
Local youth projects include annual: Speech Contest, Scholarship programs, Dictionaries, and the Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening (RYLA) Camp.
General Community Service Projects within Elko County
