Northern DE Alumni Chapter of the Foundation of NC A&T SU

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Northern DE Alumni Chapter of the Foundation of NC A&T SU

About the memberships

Membership Drive ‘25-‘26

Regular Member
$40

Valid until March 23, 2027

Any person who is a recipient of an undergraduate degree, graduate degree or certificate from North Carolina A&T State University or attended the University for a minimum period of one semester.

Associate Member
$20

Renews yearly on: June 29 at EDT

Any person who is a supporter of the programming of North Carolina A&T State University or the Northern DE Alumni Chapter. i.e., parent, spouse, community member, etc.

First Year Graduate Member
Free

Valid until March 23, 2027

Any graduate who recently graduated from North Carolina A&T State University within the past calendar year.

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