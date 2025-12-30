Membership Drive ‘25-‘26

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About the memberships
Valid until March 23, 2027
Any person who is a recipient of an undergraduate degree, graduate degree or certificate from North Carolina A&T State University or attended the University for a minimum period of one semester.
Renews yearly on: June 29 at EDT
Any person who is a supporter of the programming of North Carolina A&T State University or the Northern DE Alumni Chapter. i.e., parent, spouse, community member, etc.
Valid until March 23, 2027
Any graduate who recently graduated from North Carolina A&T State University within the past calendar year.
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